Award-winning actress Danai Gurira has been cast in Richard III as the play's titular character for the upcoming Shakespeare in the Park's 60th anniversary season. The upcoming production of the famous play is set to be directed by Tony-nominated director Robert O’Hara (Slave Play). The story of Richard III follows Richard of Gloucester in his pursuit of becoming the King of England, a goal that he will stop at nothing to achieve, including taking the lives of his own family to gain the crown.

“Our dearly beloved Danai Gurira will be giving us her version of this extraordinary character,” said Artistic Director of the production Oskar Eustis in a statement. “Shakespeare’s Richard created the model for politics as an extension of show business – with devastating results. As always, Shakespeare seems to be speaking directly into our contemporary dreams and nightmares.”

Along with Richard III, Shakespeare in the Park is also set to see the return of As You Like It being directed by Laurie Woolery with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub. This play will see Darius de Haas, Joel Perez, and Taub reprising their roles from the original 2017 edition of the play.

Gurira is no stranger to the stage or Shakespeare in the Park, having made her Broadway debut in 2009 as a part of Joe Turner's Come and Gone as well as having credits in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Measure for Measure. Along with being a performer, Gurira is also the playwright of Eclipsed which premiered in 2009 and debuted in New York in 2015. The play went on to win multiple rewards as well as a number of Tony nominations, with Clint Ramos winning the award for Best Costume Design for his work on the production.

Along with her stage performances and playwriting, Gurira is also known for her seven-season run as Michonne on AMC's The Walking Dead, a performance that has gotten her multiple awards over the years. She also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Okoye, debuting in Black Panther and reprising her role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as well as in the Disney+ animated series, What If...? She is set to return to the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Announcements for the production dates, performance schedules, and the complete casting for Richard III as well as the other Shakespeare in the Park productions will occur at a later date.

