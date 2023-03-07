Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming unscripted choreography competition Dance 100, hosted by popular celebrity fitness instructor Ally Love. Dance 100 is a competition that brings eight talented choreographers together to compete for the cash prize of $100,000. The series is described as an epic street dance competition showcasing creatives who are ready to prove they are the next Superstar Choreographer. The choreography competition will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 17.

The trailer introduces viewers and fans of dance competitions to the eight contestants vying for the title of Superstar Choreographer while teasing the scale of the competition as dancers are seen practicing dance routines and shown performing on stage with the glitz and glamour of a competition like Dance 100. With the little revealed in the trailer, it is obvious that Dance 100 is looking for the best of the best, and the list of contestants says it all.

The eight choreographers competing for the $100,000 grand prize and the title of Superstar Choreographer are known dancers in the industry as some of them have choreographed top musical artists like Cardi B, Lizzo, Missy Eliot, and others have danced for the likes of Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Pitbull, JLO, Ricky Martin, Kelly Clarkson, and Daddy Yankee.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Next In Fashion' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Donatella Versace, Bella Hadid & More as Judges

Details To Know About Dance 100

The competition is titled Dance 100 as it will be showcasing one hundred of the world’s best dancers. It will task the talented choreographers to create complex routines for these elite dancers at different stages of the competition. In every stage of the competition, the contestants must choreograph, teach and perform top-notch group performances that will wow their judges. But, here is the twist, this choreography competition is a competition like no other as the decision for who stays or gets ejected from the competition lies in the hands of these elite dancers who are the performers and the judges—it's like asking students to grade their teachers.

Dance 100 will have six episodes that will run for 50 minutes each. The show is produced by Studio Lambert and executive produced by Tim Harcourt, Stephen Yemoh, Saul Fearnley, Stephen Lambert, and Jack Burgess.

Dance 100 will join Netflix’s list of cash prize competition shows when it premieres on the streamer on Friday, March 17. As you await the premiere, you can check out the Dance 100 trailer below: