Dance Moms is returning but with a new face. The Dance Moms matriarch Abby Lee Miller and her dance studio the Abby Lee Dance Company will not be under scrutiny by cameras and producers. This time, is Studio Bleu coach Gloria Hampton, who replaces Miller in the new Dance Moms reboot, Dance Moms: A New Era. Fans have met Studio Bleu before, as they have competed against Miller’s studio. Unfortunately, fans will have to forget their hopes of Miller making a cameo or possibly returning. Hampton states to Entertainment Tonight that she tried to get her good friend and fellow dance teacher involved, and she declined.

"Well, you know, Abby and I, we're very good friends," Hampton said. “I did get a congratulatory text from Abby, so I thought she was on board. I don't know, maybe she didn't think the show would really get off the ground, or that it would really progress the way it did. As the show went on, I reached out to her. We were together in the same state, and I was like, 'Hey, come by set, we'd love to see you.' And she wasn't receptive to that... she declined."

Since then, Hampton also revealed that the dance teacher is not speaking to her. Despite sending a text to congratulate Hampton, Miller was not exactly happy when producers placed Hampton in Miller’s spot. This news comes after Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa expressed her distaste of Hampton replacing Miller in the new show.

The New ‘Dance Moms’ Will Be Different Without The Trailblazer

Despite Miller declining a cameo, Hampton would still like her to be a part of the show. "Abby was the trailblazer for this show, so I would love to have had her involved in some way,” she said. “But she declined... I mean, I would love some input and guidance. And, you know, she's been through it." She also said that Miller did not give her any advice.

Even though the new Dance Moms series promises drama, and some fans are excited, many Dance Moms fans are not entirely optimistic about the new series. Miller is known for her questionable teaching methods and the iconic fights that she had with the moms and Candy Apples Dance Studio teacher Cathy Nesbitt-Stein. Although fans love the drama Miller brought to the studio, they do not shy away from criticising Miller for her tough approach. Her teaching methods - which consist of shouting at her students, including Nia Sioux and Chloe Lukasiak - have rubbed Dance Moms like Christi Lukasiak and Holly Frazier the wrong way. It was her behaviour that traumatised her students which got her banned from the reunion special.

With Miller gone, there is a new era in Dance Moms. The trailer promised drama between the moms, including a physical fight, but fans still want the same level of drama that Miller and Dance Moms alum Kelly Hyland brought (especially with that infamous fight in Season 4). The dance teacher is different, the moms are different, and the students are different. With this new era of Dance Moms, a new story about a dance studio will be told, and they will bring fiery drama.

Dance Moms: A New Era premieres on August 7 on Hulu. You can stream all episodes of Dance Moms on Lifetime.

