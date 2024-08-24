The Big Picture Abby Lee Miller created toxic rivalries between young dancers, leading to lasting trauma and broken friendships.

The mothers on the show contributed to the toxic environment with their own behavior and conflicts with each other.

The potential reboot of Dance Moms may perpetuate the harmful dynamics and abuse seen in the original series.

Dance Moms first aired back in 2011 and was quite controversial from the beginning. The show gained popularity almost immediately due to the insane drama that went down between the dance coach, Abby Lee Miller, and the mothers of the dancers. Dance Moms has produced some of the biggest names in the dance universe. Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Jojo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, and more. After the girls had moved on from the show, Maddie became extremely popular. She filmed a music video for Sia, filmed a movie with Jenna Ortega called, The Fallout, and has gotten tons of brand deals. Her sister, Mackenzie, filmed Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and Jojo Siwa and is extremely famous on social media. Although there were heartwarming moments that showed the true friendship between the girls on camera and the girls went on to make names for themselves, the show was mainly filled with grown women yelling and screaming at each other. The toxicity that grew within each season became almost unbearable to watch.

From the very first episode, the viewers could see how Abby Lee Miller treated her students, who were children. Paige and Brooke Hyland and Chloe Lukasiak got the worst of Abby's wrath. Abby would traumatize the children if their feet were not pointed correctly, if they complained, if they were tired, or if they made even the tiniest mistake. Abby even punished the girls if their mothers acted out of line. Throughout the years that the girls were on the show, they had to go through their confidence being ripped apart, friendships torn apart because of Abby, and they even had to witness their mothers fight with their coach. It had gotten so bad that even physical fights broke out. Although this new Dance Moms reboot involves a new cast and new dance coach, no one has asked for this or wants to watch this toxicity repeat itself.

Dance Moms A reality TV series follows the intense and often dramatic experiences of young competitive dancers at a prestigious dance studio, under the guidance of a notoriously demanding instructor. The dancers and their mothers navigate the high-pressure world of competitive dance, where ambition, rivalry, and the pursuit of perfection collide. Release Date July 13, 2011 Cast Abby Lee Miller , JoJo Siwa , Maddie Ziegler , Holly Frazier Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

New Rivalries Are Not Needed, Nor Wanted

The infamous "Maddie VS. Chloe" rivalry has been a storyline since the very beginning of the show. At one point, Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak were best friends, almost as close as sisters. Abby Lee Miller ruined that friendship. Throughout the course of the show, viewers saw Abby and even the mothers pit these young girls against each other. During rehearsal, Abby would shout heinous comments at Chloe comparing her to Maddie and constantly tearing down her confidence. Abby even took it as far as to not cheer if Chloe came in first place during a dance competition. It was clear to anyone watching that Maddie was the favorite and Chloe was the least favorite. Abby would constantly remind these girls that they should view each other as competition, and eventually, they did. The constant negative comments coming from Abby and the rivalry she created tore away the beautiful long friendship that Maddie and Chloe had. It had even driven a nasty wedge between the mothers, Christi Lukasiak and Melissa Gisoni. What was once two little girls dancing and having fun with each other, turned into hatred and jealousy. All because of their dance teacher, who should have done the opposite of tearing them apart.

During this new reboot of Dance Moms, there very well could be another "Maddie VS. Chloe" situation. This new cast will have a favorite who gets special treatment (Maddie) and the least favorite who purposely gets mistreated and outshined (Chloe). The toxicity that that situation created put Chloe into therapy for years after the show had ended. Chloe has even come out and stated that the trauma from Dance Moms caused memory loss. Chloe cannot recall certain traumatic moments throughout those years. No little girl should go through that. It is not entertaining, and it is not something that the viewers want to see, especially with this reboot.

The Mothers Made it Worse

The mothers on this show are not innocent either. They are not as bad as Abby Lee Miller, but they have all definitely played a part in their children having to deal with trauma years later. Christi Lukasiak has publicly spoken negatively about Maddie, who was only eight years old when Season 1 aired. The jealousy Christ felt for Maddie and her mother, Melissa, stemmed from Abby giving her special treatment, but taking it out on the children is never right. Throughout the course of the show, Chloe had to witness her mother and Abby scream at each other, and scream at the other moms, and Christi has even yelled at the other children before. A little girl just trying to dance should never have to witness the emotional abuse that these girls did.

Kelly Hyland, mother to Paige and Brooke Hyland, arguably has the most infamous fight with Abby in Dance Moms history. Abby and Kelly had gotten into a screaming match over Paige and Brooke being treated poorly by their dance coach, and it escalated quickly. The women got in each other's personal space, and Kelly ended up getting physical. That one scene is a prime example of why this show does not need a reboot. The negativity that came from these mothers is something that has not been missed on television, and no viewers need to watch history repeat itself, mentally, emotionally, or physically.

Although Dance Moms has brought light to some of the most talented girls in the public eye right now, the abuse that they endured at such a young age does not seem worth it. Girls who should have been friends for life no longer speak to each other. Almost the entire cast had to go to therapy, and grown women who should have been role models for the young impressionable dancers were the exact opposite. The mothers and Abby Lee Miller were too grown to have been acting the way that they were. The reboot of this show will bring nothing but negativity back onto people's screens. The viewers do not want to watch a new group of young girls get torn apart, and their toxic mothers jump down each other's throats. The original Dance Moms did nothing but set unrealistic expectations for young girls, and this new reboot could affect this new cast in the same way, or even worse.

