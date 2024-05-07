The Big Picture Brooke and Paige have no hard feelings about leaving Dance Moms and are thankful for the experience.

The Hyland sisters still maintain a friendship with Kalani despite the drama on the show.

They find it challenging to revisit the viral TikTok trend of the fight but appreciated the reunion conversation.

The Dance Moms reunion brought a lot of fans back into the memories of their favorite moments from the reality series. One of those moments was when Kelly Hyland and Abby Lee Miller got into a huge fight that resulted in both of Hyland's daughters, Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland, leaving the company. Now, the two girls have opened up to Entertainment Tonight about leaving the show, that moment with their mother, and their real feelings on quitting dance.

During the reunion, both Brooke and Paige made it clear that they were happy with what happened because it let them enjoy high school and doing things with their friends. "I think we both wanted to get off the show, so I think we feel bad that our mom is holding that guilt," Paige said. Brooke went on to take it even further, saying "Actually, it's like we want to thank her." The two have no hard feelings about what happened with Kelly and why they eventually left. "We look at her as an amazing mom who was fighting to do what we wanted," Paige said.

But it isn't easy for them to see the moment going viral time and time again. "It's hard. It's become a TikTok trend," Brooke said. "People are using that sound from the fight. We scroll past. I've reenacted it. Kind of just laugh it off. But the reunion was the first time we've sat there and gone, 'Wow, this happened.' And it was my mom and my dance teacher who was a very important person in my life. It was really hard."

The fight wasn't about Kalani Hilliker but the battle between Kelly and Miller started with Hilliker's arrival on the show. Kelly was not happy about how Miller was treating her daughters and when Miller made some comments about her kids not having the attitude that Hilliker had about dancing with her, it was Kelly's breaking point.

But that seemingly did not stop the three from all being friends with each other, even if they just met for the first time really at the reunion special. "We've known each other and we've been friends, but we never bring that up, the details of it all," Hilliker said. "So I think it was good for us to be able to sit down and talk about it and just hear both sides of the story… It's traumatizing for everybody in that situation."

