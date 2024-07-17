The Big Picture Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak was arrested for DUI after a car crash in Pennsylvania.

Lukasiak admitted to drinking two glasses of wine before driving.

Lukasiak's DUI arrest adds to the list of reality TV stars facing similar charges this year.

Dance Moms star Christi Lukasiak has landed herself in hot water. TMZ reports that the reality TV star has been arrested for DUI after a violent car crash, and is facing a DUI charge. Lukasiak, who has appeared on Dance Moms from Seasons 1 to 4 and returned in Season 7, was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania after cops said she crashed her car into a tree. The car wreck happened on June 27 and left a telephone pole hanging over Lukasiak’s car.

Documents showed that Lukasiak admitted to having two glasses of wine before driving. She was asked to take a preliminary breath test which came back positive, prompting her arrest. As cops approached Lukasiak, they reported that she had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and her breath stunk of alcohol.

Lukasiak’s drinking behavior does not come as a surprise to fans. She also drank alcohol during the earlier seasons of Dance Moms, which dance teacher Abby Lee Miller called her out on. Her drinking behavior also resulted in a physical fight with fellow Dance Moms star Leslie Ackerman, causing their daughters Payton Ackerman and Chloe Lukasiak to be barred from competing in Nationals.

Lukasiak Joins a Growing List of Reality Stars Arrested This Year

Lukasiak was not Miller’s favorite mother on Dance Moms. Lukasiak and Miller often butted heads as she favoured Melissa Ginosi’s daughter Maddie Ziegler, and often compared her to Chloe. Lukasiak and Miller’s feud led to Lukasiak’s exit at the end of Season 4 after Miller made fun of her daughter, shortly after their nationals win.

The Lukasiaks returned to Dance Moms in Season 7 shortly before Miller’s brief exit and imprisonment. She formed The Irreplacables with fellow Dance Moms stars Jill Vertes, Holly Frazier, Kira Girard, and Camille Bridges. They formed a new team surrounding their daughters Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, Lukasiak, and Camryn Bridges.

Lukasiak is not the first reality TV star to get arrested for DUI. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger’s DUI made headlines in March. Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was also arrested for DUI back in May, which sent shockwaves within the fanbase. Love And Marriage: Huntsville star Maurice Scott was also arrested for DUI in May. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador received a DUI last year, but cameras shone a light on the DUI again in recent episodes of the new season.

Lukasiak’s daughter Chloe has not commented on her mother’s DUI, and neither have their Dance Moms co-stars. She was also asked to do a standard field sobriety test, which showed that she was impaired.

