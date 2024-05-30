The Big Picture Kelly Hyland shared her cancer diagnosis, stressing the importance of regular mammograms and early detection.

Hyland's daughters and ex-husband are supporting her through this battle, as well as her Dance Moms co-stars.

Despite her diagnosis, Hyland will continue podcasting and receiving support from friends and the dance community.

Dance Moms star Kelly Hyland has recently disclosed her cancer diagnosis to fans. E! News reports that the reality TV star went to get a mammogram eight months ago, and the results were clear at first. However, after finding a lump in her breast in late March, a second mammogram showed that she had a malignant mass in her breast. She was then formerly diagnosed with invasive carcinoma, stage one, grade 3, meaning it is fast-growing.

“I had just had one done eight months ago prior and the results came back clean,” she said in her interview with E! News. “However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not. It came back, showing a mass. I was shocked that it had grown that quickly, and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face.”

Hyland also revealed that a series of compliments set off alarm bells. One of her symptoms was that she lost weight, something that she had no intention of doing. “The first red flag was my significant weight loss,” she said. “I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss.”

The ‘Dance Moms’ Star Is Not Facing This Fight Alone

Hyland was not going to face the cancer battle alone. She revealed that her daughters, Brooke Hyland and Paige Hyland, her son Josh Hyland and her ex-husband Randy Hyland will be beside her. But first, she had to tell them.

Paige Hyland revealed that she knew the conversation would be tough. The moment her mother asked her to join a call, she had an “instant gut feeling something was off.” As soon as she told her family the news, she felt like she was in “shock” and she was quickly hit with a “whirlwind of emotions.”

“Not only I was scared, I was angry, sad, and confused…why this would happen to someone as amazing as my Mother?” She said. She also wrote on her Instagram story, “The strongest person I know. I love you more.” Brooke Hyland also posted her mother on her Instagram. She wrote in her caption, “Confident that cancer has no idea who it’s messing with. I love you, Mom.”

The Hylands are in her corner, and so are the other Dance Moms. Hyland said, “all of my former costars are aware of what is going on. They have been extremely supportive and are willing to film around her treatment schedule and how I’m feeling. I’m very lucky to have such great friends and a flexible job that allows me to keep such normalcy during all of this.”

The Dance Moms dancers also got her back. Alumni Nia Sioux, Asia Monet Ray, Kalani Hilliker, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Maddie Ziegler and Kenzie Ziegler have left supportive messages and comments on Instagram.

Hyland has also stressed the importance of booking mammograms and testing for cancer. She will continue to tape her ‘Dear Dance Mom…’ podcast, with Holly Frazier, Melissa Ginosi, and Jill Vertes. She will also tape her other podcast with Christi Lukasiak, ‘Back to the Barre’.

All episodes of Dance Moms can be streamed on Lifetime.

