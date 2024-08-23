The Big Picture Kelly Hyland shares a positive treatment update on social media after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hyland completed the first step of her treatment, with surgery, radiation, and more ahead.

Hyland received support from her daughters and Dance Moms co-stars throughout her journey.

Dance Moms' alumni, Kelly Hyland shares a positive and hopeful treatment update, just months after she revealed that she has breast cancer. The 53-year-old former reality star shared an update on social media about her treatment journey, and despite how she has a long way ahead of her, she still has the strength to fight through this. Hyland is a mother of three, and two of her daughters, Brooke and Paige, appeared on the show before leaving in season 4.

In an Instagram post, Hyland shared a video where she rang a bell in the hospital, showing that she's reached a milestone and has completed the first step of her treatment. She also shared what's ahead for her, which includes surgery, multiple radiation, and other forms of treatment. Hopefully, the journey isn't long as her daughter, Paige, posted her mom's treatment update on her Instagram story, stating that her mom's "halfway done." The mother received support from other Dance Mom stars, including Melissa Gisoni and Jill and Kendal Vertes, just to name a few, showing that they believe that she's strong enough to get through this.

Hyland and her daughters were central figures of Dance Moms. She showed support for her daughters throughout the show. However, she had an altercation with Abby Lee Miller, which led to her family being kicked off ALDC, and eventually the show itself. However, she and her daughters returned during a reunion special in 2024.

Kelly Hyland's Cancer History

In May 2024, Hyland revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The reality TV star had a mammogram test eight months before her diagnosis, where she was first told she was clear. Unfortunately, a lump was found in her breast during her second test in March, and it was a malignant mass. Her formal diagnosis was invasive carcinoma, stage one, grade 3, meaning it is fast-growing.

In an interview with E! News, Hyland knew something was wrong when she noticed her significant weight loss. This led to her getting tested and eventually finding out about her cancer. Fortunately, she revealed she has the support of her whole family and her fellow Dance Mom co-stars. Hopefully, Hyland's treatment is successful as she wants to be there for her kids' future milestones, such as marriage and children.

