Since its inception, Dance Moms has gone from strength to strength in terms of its pop culture status, with the plethora of explosive and controversial moments littered throughout the series' eight seasons certainly standing the viral test of time. Featuring young children and their parents as they face the tutelage of the infamous Abby Lee, the show threw a group of youthful dancers into the jaws of fame, with many of them having gone on to find careers in the world of stardom.

Now all grown up, the kids and their moms are back for one final episode, with a special two-hour reunion set to debut on Lifetime at the start of May. With many of them ready to face what could fairly be considered past trauma at the hands of the series, there is likely to be plenty of entertaining if not uncomfortable viewing yet to do. So, with that in mind, here is a look at the returning names ready to face their past in Dance Moms: The Reunion.

JoJo Siwa

Perhaps no name is more famous in the annals of Dance Moms than JoJo Siwa. Despite only making her debut appearance in Season 4, JoJo's huge bows and larger-than-life performances quickly earned her the status as the show's most iconic cast member, with her career seemingly destined for greatness.

Since the show, there is arguably nothing JoJo hasn't done, with a move into both the music and, surprisingly, the movie industry continuing to keep her name on everyone's lips. With appearances on the likes of Dancing With the Stars, America's Got Talent, and as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance?, JoJo has consistently proved she is a charismatic character that deserves all her plaudits, not least for being a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community and her desire to be a role model for younger kids also in the community.

Chloe Lukasiak

Between 2011 and 2014, Chloe Lukasiak was a mainstay in Dance Moms and dazzled with her eye-catching routines. Unfortunately, her time on the show came to an abrupt end when she hastily exited, something she only discussed many years later in a YouTube video, citing verbal abuse from a former teacher as the cause - a tale sadly too true for many in the cast.

Since Dance Moms, Chloe has continued to search for the limelight, with a foray into acting proving fairly fruitful. Chloe's filmography includes the likes of Loophole, F.R.E.D.I., and The Message, with her on-screen career surely just getting started.

Paige Hyland

The younger sister of Brooke, Paige Hyland remarkably began dancing at two, which would have made her quite the veteran by the time she joined the cast of Dance Moms aged 10. Despite spending four seasons on the show, a falling out between teacher Abby and Paige's mother Kelly would see her time on the series end in tears, with a lawsuit initially filed on Paige's behalf against Abby, although that lawsuit was later dismissed.

Supremely popular on social media with an Instagram that boasts over 3 million followers, Paige hasn't let fame get to her head and put in the graft to obtain a top education, attending West Virginia University between 2019 and 2023.

Brooke Hyland

The other half of the Hyland sisters is older sibling Brooke, who also started dancing at two just like her sister. Despite showing plenty of promise, Brooke's interest in dance waned as she got older and, although she became the oldest permanent dancer on the team, looked less and less likely to find a future in the industry.

That decision to move on from dancing has done Brooke no harm, with her stint at Ohio University, majoring in business, earning her a degree in Marketing, Management Information Systems, and Business Analytics. Using her skills in marketing to good use, Brooke now has over 4 million Instagram followers.

Kendall Vertes

One of Dance Moms' longest-serving cast members, Kendall Vertes appeared on the series between Seasons 2 and 7. Unlike some of the other young dancers, Kendall's move into different industries came whilst she was still on Dance Moms, with her music career including several popular singles released during her stint on the show.

Having danced for her entire life, Kendall decided to take a well-earned break after leaving the show, with that break finally ending in 2022. After joining James Madison University, Kendall became a member of their official dance team, the JMU Dukettes, with her love for dance slowly returning. Unsurprisingly, Kendall's popularity post-Dance Moms has continued, with her currently having over 11 million Instagram followers.

Kalani Hilliker

Only beginning as a recurring cast member in Season 4, Kalani went on to become a full-time member of the ensemble in Seasons 5 to 7, with many citing her as one of the best of the bunch. Kalani's mother, Kira, would come to blows with Abby throughout the show, with retrospect proving that she perhaps had every right to do so.

Unlike some of the other cast members of Dance Moms, Kalani's love for dancing has stayed true during the years following her time on the show, with the young prodigy now a dance teacher in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, just like the other cast members, Kalani has found success as an influencer and businesswoman, with her 7 million Instagram followers regularly checking out the latest innovations in her cosmetic and personal care brand, Kare by Kalani.

The Moms

There simply wouldn't be Dance Moms without the moms, and Dance Moms: The Reunion has brought many of the show's troublemakers back together. For this two-hour special, Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker will all be back to discuss their time on the show and maybe even rekindle old tensions.

Dance Moms: The Reunion will officially air on May 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The two-hour special will exclusively be available on Lifetime, with the trailer available to watch above.

All episodes of Dance Moms are now available to stream on Hulu.

