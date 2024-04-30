Once a mainstay on millions of televisions across America, the impact Dance Moms had on reality television cannot be understated. One of the most popular and polarizing series to have aired in the past 25 years, the seemingly endless controversies that have surrounded the show whilst on and off-air somehow keep spawning, with the reputation it garnered following its young stars into their fame as adults. With many wanting answers to some of the show's most critiqued moments, and with the series' young performers now old enough to reflect on their journeys, it's about time we got a reunion.

Thankfully, that is exactly what we are receiving, with some of the show's best-remembered stars and their hot-headed moms returning for one more big interview courtesy of Maybelline. With Dance Moms still as hot a topic as ever, there is likely to be plenty of emotion flying around the room during the upcoming two-hour special, with lovers of the original series likely waiting with bated breath. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Dance Moms: The Reunion so far.

When is 'Dance Moms: The Reunion' Coming Out?

Image via Lifetime

Dance Moms: The Reunion officially debuts on May 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Can You Watch 'Dance Moms: The Reunion'?

Image via Lifetime

The upcoming special will be exclusively available to watch on Lifetime, with streaming available on MyLifetime.com as long as viewers can log in via cable.

Is There a Trailer For 'Dance Moms: The Reunion'?

Available to watch above, the official trailer for Dance Moms: The Reunion was released on March 6, 2024. Beginning with the heartwarming visual of all the fan-favorite cast members reuniting for the first time in over a decade, this trailer soon turns to the controversies that surrounded the show that made them household names. Featuring clips from the original show, this trailer certainly offers a sense of nostalgia, with lovers of Dance Moms ready to take a trip down memory lane. Not only that, but it seems just from this trailer that some of the brewing tensions that infested relationships during the show's initial run have not entirely disappeared, with tears and disagreements just as much a part of this special as laughter and reminiscing. Truly, for reality TV connoisseurs, this is unmissable television.

Who is in the Cast for 'Dance Moms: The Reunion'?

The official cast for Dance Moms: The Reunion was always going to be the special's biggest talking point, as speculation grew over who might have accepted the invite. As shown in the Instagram post above on the official Dance Moms TV page, the special will include JoJo Siwa, Chloé Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker. This, of course, means that original cast members Nia Sioux, Maddie Ziegler, and Mackenzie Ziegler will not be participating, with their absence referenced by JoJo Siwa in the comments section of the above Instagram post, saying:

"Grateful for this day! For everyone wondering about the few people missing, Everyone was invited today but only some wanted to be here."

In response to her daughters' omission from the special, Melissa Gisoni said in a YouTube video on her channel:

"It was a choice, and my girls -- you know, mental health is talked about everywhere, which I think is so fabulous -- and they just didn't want to do it."

Of course, there would be no Dance Moms without the moms, with the special also featuring Jessalynn Siwa, Kelly Hyland, Jill Vertes, and Kira Hilliker.

What is 'Dance Moms: The Reunion' About?

Image via Lifetime

As its title suggests, Dance Moms: The Reunion will be bringing back some of the best and most controversial people from the world of Dance Moms to discuss their time on the show finally. With many of the moms and children having had past issues, there will likely be some tension between the cast, the sort of which fans of the franchise will be more than well versed with. Perhaps more intriguing than anything else is the upcoming special's chance to delve into the controversial side of the show, with many critics having since aired their grievances about the series, in particular its use of young children. Speaking of such criticisms on Good Morning America, as cited on ABC News, Kendall Vertes said:

"I think a lot of people, especially with me, they were like, you were such a brat on the show. I was going through puberty on national television like of course I'm gonna get into an argument with my mom where I'm gonna cry if someone yells at me."

This is likely just a taste of the sort of discussions yet to come in Dance Moms: The Reunion, with each of the central cast sure to have had varying subsequent experiences.

An official press release for the upcoming special read:

“Dance Moms: The Reunion includes new interviews with fan-favorite dancers as they look back at the most memorable moments of the series and discuss the good, the bad and everything in between including the lasting impact on their entertainment. The original Dance Moms cast discusses some of the most controversial headlines since the show aired, catches fans up on what they are doing now and provides some shocking revelations as the Dance Moms drama comes full circle.”

Are There Any Other 'Dance Moms' Specials?

Image via Lifetime

Alongside the release of this two-hour special, Lifetime will also be debuting a compilation series titled Dance Moms: Epic Showdowns. This series, hosted by Chloé's mum, Christi Lukasiak, is set to feature some of the most explosive and contentious moments from the entire Dance Moms back catalog and will be airing directly following Dance Moms: The Reunion, on May 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will run for 10 episodes, with episodes expected to be released weekly.

Where to Stream 'Dance Moms'

Close

Suppose the upcoming special ignites your nostalgia and you fancy a reminder of all the explosive Dance Moms content that once dominated our screens. In that case, all eight seasons and various spin-offs are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu