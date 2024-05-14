The Big Picture Dance Moms exposed Abby Lee Miller's extreme methods in competitive dancing.

Miller feels bitter about not being included in the reunion special.

Despite Miller's success, the dancers acknowledged toxic relationships with her.

Abby Lee Miller and her dance company became infamous through the show Dance Moms. Documenting what Miller did to those young girls who danced for her and the things she would say to them and their mothers, it showed the dark side of competitive dancing and just how far Miller was willing to go to win. When the show ended, Miller was going through legal issues for bankruptcy claims. Many of her dancers, who either left during the show or didn't talk to her after, don't have a relationship with Miller anymore, but the reunion made it clear why they do not talk to Miller.

On Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Miller came on to talk to the former Real Housewives of New York star and was very clearly angry she was not included in the reunion special. “I think the kids can’t face me,” she said. “Because they know they would never be where they are today if it wasn’t for the show.” The reunion included JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, and Kalani Hilliker all coming back together to talk about dancing for the Abby Lee Miller Dance Company. And Miller was seemingly the most angry at the Hyland sisters, and their mother Kelly Hyland, for how they talked about her.

Dance Moms A reality TV series follows the intense and often dramatic experiences of young competitive dancers at a prestigious dance studio, under the guidance of a notoriously demanding instructor. The dancers and their mothers navigate the high-pressure world of competitive dance, where ambition, rivalry, and the pursuit of perfection collide. Release Date July 13, 2011 Cast Abby Lee Miller , JoJo Siwa , Maddie Ziegler , Holly Frazier Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

Miller Talks of the Success She Brought the Kids

“There’s two little girls named Brooke and Paige who I was very close to, much closer emotionally and family-wise than any of the other kids. Their mother was in my original competition team when I was 14 years old — their mother,” Miller said. “And she stayed at my studio, then she left, got married, had kids, brought them to my studio at two years old, and stayed until the show started.”

Miller went on to talk about how Dance Moms was supposed to be about her being a "heavy set dance teacher" who would scream at her dancers. “And what you don’t read, what you don’t read that Lifetime didn’t want anyone to know. They wanted me to be this down and out, po-dunk, heavy set dance teacher, screaming at these little kids because that made good TV.” And then she talked about the success that Dance Moms brought them. “Nobody talks about the kids that I’ve had in, drum roll please, 25 Broadway shows. Did you read that anywhere? 25 Broadway shows. I have had kids from Pittsburgh that I took, that I drove their asses back and forth to the auditions,” she said.

At the reunion, the girls did talk about the success her dancers found and even pointed out that Miller does know how to craft young people into successful adults. The girls gave her credit but also recognized that their relationships with Miller were toxic. Dance Moms The Reunion is currently available to watch on Lifetime.Watch on Lifetime