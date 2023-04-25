Movies like Dirty Dancing, Footloose, Flashdance, and Saturday Night Fever made us all want to dance, and have continued to live on as staples in pop culture. But while dance is still prominent in movies and television with shows like Dance Moms and World of Dance, the iconic “dance movie” genre has barely seen anything new since the 2000s. Step Up and Honey are the closest to achieving the same magical timelessness, but even these franchises first came out over 15 years ago.

With the normalization of commercial dance in shows like Dance Moms and the evolution of TikTok dance trends as a cultural movement, the novelty and romanticism of dance as a movie device are fading, leaving us with nothing but nostalgia. Luckily, the dance movie genre will live on forever in our memories, and the long-term cultural impact it has had can never be undone.

Why Do We Love Dance Movies So Much?

Dance is used as a tool of subversion in some of the most iconic dance movies of all time, like Footloose and Dirty Dancing, to name a few. It's an act of rebellion by the main characters. This is more clearly seen in Footloose, in which dance is disallowed explicitly in the small town of Bomont. Newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) leads the crusade against conservative Christian Reverend Shaw Moore (John Lithgow) and a faction of townspeople hell-bent on keeping dance illegal. Layered on top of this is, of course, the romance between Ren and the Reverend's daughter, Ariel (Lori Singer), plenty of fistfights and traumatic pasts, and an epic final group number—all the staples of a good dance movie.

One can't help but root for Ren—he is charismatic, kind, and of course, a great dancer—as he slowly wins over the hearts of everyone around him. He not only shows us that dance is fun and freeing, but his efforts scratch that rebellious itch that makes teen movies so ultimately satisfying. Footloose also has that certain lovable cheesiness that is pretty much impossible to pull off in this day and age—yet another reason for the fall of the dance movie genre. No one can get away with that level of cheesy now except, perhaps, Footloose again in 2011... but a remake doesn't exactly count.

Dancing Is Used for Romantic Rebellion in 'Dirty Dancing'

In Dirty Dancing, dance is an act of rebellious romance. Baby (Jennifer Grey) and Johnny (Patrick Swayze) fall in love during each secret dance rendezvous, subverting the classism that aims to keep them apart along the way. Like Footloose, Dirty Dancing mixes dancing with forbidden love, making for a movie experience filled with righteous rebellion and, well, dirty dancing. Our satisfaction mixes with the pure joy of watching a dance number perfectly executed for a uniquely pleasing watch. These qualities are also present in Flashdance and Saturday Night Fever, though they are perhaps heavier on the crime. All of these have the additional common thread of a main character with a vision. We just want to see the main characters living their dancing dreams!

There are also a few good examples of the genre in the 2000s. Slightly newer dance movies like Honey and Step Up are more directly about amateur and professional dancers, but even these maintain a romanticized quality. They have all the rebellion and earnestness of their older counterparts but with a hip-hop focus. It's worth noting that both Honey and Step Up continued as franchises into the 2010s, and Step Up even had an off-shoot TV series from 2018-2022 called Step Up: High Water. These sequels and spin-offs just don't have the same effect, however, as the cheesiness and simplicity of being all about dance just aren't there. And perhaps that's one reason the dance movie genre can't come back: it is, in and of itself, a genre based around a certain time period where going out and dancing—whether at a bar or at a dance-off—was something young people did for fun. The single biggest reason we love dance movies so much, however, is simply that we wish we could do what the characters do. How many of us tried to learn the iconic Footloose dance after seeing the movie for the fifth time? Just me?

TikTok and Reality TV Have Taken the Romance Out of Dancing

If you have ever logged onto TikTok, chances are you have seen a teenager dancing in their room to the latest catchy TikTok audio. TikTok dancing has morphed into its own subculture, with thousands of creators choreographing and replicating dance trends to be used over and over by both content creators and amateur TikTok users. The phenomenon has even wormed its way into movies. With this combined with the overwhelming popularity of TikTok, dance is saturating many young people's screens in a fun, yet much less romanticized way than that of old dance movies. Dance has become a commonplace occurrence—teenagers film dance TikToks in their rooms and in public—for better or for worse. On one hand, it's a fun way for people to connect and get more and more participation in something bigger than themselves. On the other hand, the phenomenon of TikTok dancing has taken away any mystique that dance once had, one of many reasons that the dance movie trend would be almost impossible to revive today.

Television itself has also contributed to the de-romanticization of dance. Shows like Dance Moms and World of Dance showed people the inner workings of competitive dance, and like most reality TV, they showed audiences some harsh truths. In Dance Moms, competitive dance is revealed not to be magical, but rather a harsh and intense world of strict rules, high pressure, and yelling and tears more often than not (we're looking at you, Abby Lee Miller). World of Dance simply normalized world-class dancing—troupes with military-like precision floored us over and over—which, while truly amazing to witness, does take away a little of the allure of simple partner dance. It’s hard to keep the magic of dance alive when you just want to see the next act land their complicated aerial lift sequence (which is a whole other kind of awesome).

While the prevalence of TikTok dancing and dance-related reality TV might mean the downfall of dance movies, these phenomena are special in their own ways. The Patrick Swayze-shaped hole in our hearts may never be totally filled, but even if the dance movie genre as it once was has faded, the nostalgia remains.