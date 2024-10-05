Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has no regrets since bidding farewell to the popular reality TV competition! Burke retired from the show in 2022 after 26 seasons and is not interested in returning to DWTS. She even teased that there are still a lot of questions surrounding her departure.

Burke exclusively revealed in an interview with US Weekly while promoting her podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans that she’s “done” with DWTS. She expressed how teaching yet another celebrity to dance doesn’t appeal to her anymore. The former DWTS pro also remarked how she’s in a much better place since her exit and even shared how she’s no longer in a place where she can be sucked back into the show where it defines her identity as it used to in the past. Cheryl Burke expressed her emotions regarding her past wounds while addressing a possible return to the show in the following words:

“I’m still a little vulnerable to say, ‘OK, I’m ready to do that.'”

Burke revealed that there were many unanswered questions surrounding why she wasn’t asked back to participate in the show in another capacity. Burke assumes that her podcast could potentially be one of the reasons why. However, she did note that the franchise should know by now that she means no harm with her podcast and even remarked that the show is only talked about toward the end and that the rest of the interview has more to do with the guests. Burke has been quite vocal about wanting to be a judge on the show even before her exit.

Cheryl Burke Advised Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev

Close

From one former pro to another, Cheryl Burke offers words of wisdom to Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev following the latter’s arrest and the couple’s subsequent divorce battle. Chigvintsev was arrested in August 2024 on charges of corporal injury to a spouse — which he has since been cleared of. Shortly after the arrest, Garcia filed for divorce on September 11, 2024.

Burke exclusively told PEOPLE how news of the arrest had shocked her. The former DWTS pro had learned of the news while recording an episode of her podcast. After much reflection on the incident, the podcast host revealed her “heart goes out” to all those involved. She expressed her concern while sending love their way, encouraging them to heal — even if it means hitting pause on their careers — in the following words:

“I hope that Nikki and Artem are protecting their heart, and I hope that, more importantly, their son is okay.”

Burke revealed that doing “Headlines and Hot Topics” on her friends is quite challenging. Although she is required to do so as part of her job, she empathizes with the ones being talked about in the segment and even feels uncomfortable.

New Dancing With the Stars Season 33 episodes premiere on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Watch on Disney+