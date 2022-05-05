The festival opens next month in Los Angeles — check out the first images from some of the films here.

Dances With Films (DWF: LA) has unveiled the lineup for the 2022 edition of the independent film festival, which celebrates its 25th birthday this year. Besides highlighting the films which will be part of this year’s edition of Dances With Films, the festival also reiterated its compromise with diversity and inclusion, announcing that the 2022 edition would close on Juneteenth.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Dances With Films will open 2022’s festival with The Walk, based on the true events of Boston's 1974 desegregation busing. The film is directed by Daniel Adams and stars Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, Malcolm McDowell, and Justin Chatwin. By starting the festival with a discussion about the history of racism in America, the DWF: LA underlines how the festival is committed to spreading awareness about essential social debates, including women’s rights, homelessness, mental health, refugee stories, and sexual abuse.

Other works featured in this year’s edition include Ashgrove, a pandemic-era film starring Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale). As for The Latin from Manhattan, the film is inspired by the life of adult film icon Vanessa Del Rio and stars Shane West, Jesse Metcalfe, Taryn Manning, Esai Morales, and Drea de Matteo. For the documentary selection of the festival, we’ll have We Paid Let Us In!, chronicling the reunion of Chicago rhyme duo Abstract Mindstate after a 16-year hiatus. Finally, How Does It Feel to Be a Problem? deals with the mistreatment of marginalized groups in America, revealing how a nation founded with the principles of justice and equality abandoned many of its inhabitants. Closing out the festival is the thriller Ghostwritten, starring Jay Duplass and Maria Ditzia.

Created in 1998, the DWF: LA has established itself as a truly independent festival, allowing unknown writers and directors to show their debut works to the public. The festival alumni include names such as Dan Harris (X-Men 2), Will Scheffer (Big Love), and Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass), all of who would become big shots in Hollywood. That’s more than proof that spaces like DWF: LA need to exist to shed some light on the talented filmmakers struggling to have their voices heard in a crowded industry.

Commenting on 2022’s edition of Dances With Films, founders Leslee Scallon, and Michael Trent, together with producing partner Jackie Tepper, stated:

“25 years is no small feat in Hollywood, and Dances With Films continues to be about new voices, and new perspectives that help transform the way people see the world through the visual medium. We have always provided a safe space for emerging filmmakers to enhance awareness and understanding of the world through their art. The impact of filmmaking in terms of creating change is undeniable, and DWF:LA is proud to be a part of that.”

This year’s edition of DWF: LA will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater from June 9 to June 19. In addition to the film screenings, Dances With Films will also host a series of panels and performances. You can check the entire slate for the festival on Dances With Films' official website, and view images from the films being screened down below:

