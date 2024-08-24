The Big Picture Despite an onscreen history of action and adventure, Kevin Costner has never offered up a scene more clearly badass than the opening sequence of this 1990 film, Dances With Wolves.

In it, his character, Lt. Dunbar, leads a suicidal, sacrificial charge toward Confederate lines during a Civil War battle, accidentally turning the tide of the fight.

Well filmed, pulse pounding, and epic, the sequence remains one of the best of the actor/director's long career.

While the Western genre was by no means absent from the cinematic landscape by the 1990s, there had been considerably fewer gunslinger films produced in the previous decade than ever before in history. Classical westerns had begun to die down in the 1960s, paving the way for “spaghetti westerns” to pick up the torch for the genre in the coming decades. However, the 1980s saw studios putting a great emphasis on making blockbuster titles inspired by the success of Star Wars and Jaws; comparatively, westerns just felt antiquated. However, the Western genre made a massive comeback in the form of Kevin Costner’s labor of love, Dances With Wolves, a passion project that stood as his first directorial credit.

Costner was not necessarily a novice when it came to the Western genre; in fact, one of his earliest breakout roles was in Lawrence Kasdan's gunslinger adventure Silverado, a part he got after the director felt bad for cutting him out of The Big Chill. However, Costner faced a lot of bad press going into Dances With Wolves, with some expecting the film to bomb in the same way that Michael Cimino's Heaven's Gate had tanked the studio a decade prior. All expectations were surpassed when Dances With Wolves became a colossal success, becoming both one of the highest-grossing films of 1990 and the first Western to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture since the 1930s. Although it's a film packed with epic moments, the badass opening scene of Dances With Wolves solidified Costner's passion project as a future classic.

‘Dances With Wolves’ Has a Great Opening Scene

Dances With Wolves centers on a brave Union soldier after he is critically wounded in a battle in Tennessee during the middle of the American Civil War. Lieutenant John J. Dunbar (Costner) has spent a lifetime fighting for his country and isn’t about to let a group of racist Southern Confederates thwart his campaign operation. However, the remedial medics on the field of battle tell Dunbar he will face serious disease and possibly death if he chooses not to have his leg amputated. Terrified of the possibility that he may never ride again, Dunbar leads an epic charge into enemy gunfire and successfully brings the Union Army to another victory after breaking the Confederate lines. Although he had fully expected to die during the conflict, Dunbar not only survives but is hailed as a hero and given the freedom to retire to America’s frontier territories.

The opening scene of Dances With Wolves tells the viewer everything they need to know about Dunbar. Costner plays a character who is noble to a fault and more terrified of not having a purpose than dying in the midst of a battle. Dunbar understands that the goals of defeating the Confederate uprising and maintaining the sanctity of the Union are more important than his life and sees the notion of self-sacrifice as the best way to do his part in this cause. The bitter irony is that Dunbar’s successful assault only ends up getting him assigned to Fort Sedgwick, an outpost in Colorado that is about as far from his jurisdiction as he can imagine. Dances With Wolves ends up being a more intimate story of faith and identity, but this cool opening action sequence helped reassure viewers that they were on an epic journey.

‘Dances With Wolves’ Is a Powerful Story of Redemption

The opening sequence of Dances With Wolves sets up the anxiety that Dunbar feels about the rest of his life, as he has only known bloodshed. Dunbar has become so acquainted with war that he has lost sight of what he is actually fighting for, which makes the way that he is treated by the Pawnee people in Colorado such a shock. Although he expects Kicking Bird (Graham Greene) to see him as nothing but a failure, Dunbar is taken in by the tribe and given the opportunity to see the beauty of the frontier. After falling in love with Stands with Fist (Mary McDonnell) and taking part in a buffalo hunt, Dunbar finds himself fully transitioned to the culture of a people that his superiors had previously dismissed as “savages.” It was a decidedly more earnest message than many of the other Westerns that Costner starred in, which conformed to more traditional standards of masculinity and patriotism.

Although it has been criticized for its numerous historical inaccuracies, Dances With Wolves was a groundbreaking moment for representation in Hollywood that depicted the beauty of the Pawnee culture and the respect they showed for the natural world. While Hollywood has been guilty in the past of turning the Confederate soldiers into heroes, Dances With Wolves is both a condemnation of racism and the rare film that points out that the Pawnee and their neighboring tribes were robbed of their land. Although it has faced criticisms of being a “white savior film,” Dances With Wolves doesn’t suggest that Dunbar “saves” the Pawnee, as in actuality, they are responsible for giving him a shot at redemption. The fact that Costner’s directorial debut took on such weighty themes and managed to expose them to a wide audience is itself a badass moment.

‘Dances With Wolves’ Solidified Kevin Costner as a Western King

After Dances With Wolves took home the Academy Award for Best Picture, Costner became one of the most prominent Western stars of all time. Although his attempt to make a post-apocalyptic neo-western with The Postman ended as a colossal failure, Costner’s return to the genre with the 2003 revisionist historical epic Open Range was met with a far more favorable response. Costner is currently still working on his multi-part Horizon: An American Saga project, even though the first chapter underperformed at the box office earlier this summer, showing his long-lasting dedication to the genre. But nothing can top the epic beginning of Dances with Wolves.

