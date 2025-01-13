Some fans of Yellowstone might not realize this, but Kevin Costner's relationship with Westerns dates way back. Recently, the actor and director expressed his love for the genre by helming the extremely personal epic project Horizon: An American Saga. But 25 years ago, Costner did the same thing with Dances With Wolves, an ambitious undertaking that earned him an Oscar trifecta. Now, you'll be able to stream it for free on Tubi.

Dances With Wolves centers around John J. Dunbar (Costner), a Union Army lieutenant who is crossing the American frontier after being injured and requesting a transfer. He ends up crossing paths with a Lakota tribe and befriends them. One of the most distinct aspects of Dances With Wolves was Costner's decision to include a lot of the dialogue in Lakota with subtitles – which tends to drive audiences away. However, the movie was so compelling that it went on to rake in over $420 million at the box office, which is more than nineteen times its budget.

The Western epic was also a heck of a directorial debut for Costner, who took a chance on the story, and it certainly paid off. A lot of that was due to the fact that Costner trusted author Michael Blake to adapt his own story into a screenplay. The novel of the same name was released just two years before the movie adaptation. The cast also features Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Rodney A. Grant (Ghosts of Mars), Graham Greene (Wind River), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), and Tom Everett (Air Force One).

Has 'Dances With Wolves' Aged Well?

The movie stands at an 87% score at Rotten Tomatoes, and critics mostly praised Costner's performance and the movie's epic ambitions that largely pay off. However, we can't ignore that the movie is a product of its time – in the '90s, Hollywood wasn't that interested in being accurate with its depiction of the Lakota tribe, and the movie can't escape its white savior elements. If you can overlook Hollywood's shortcomings of the early '90s, though, there's plenty to enjoy.

Aside from being a box office hit, Dances With Wolves was also a standout in the awards season. It was nominated in twelve categories at the Oscars, and it won seven – including Best Picture, and Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Director for Costner. Not by chance, the epic is featured in several lists of best films ever made, and one of the reasons why it became such a standout is because Westerns were considered a dying genre in Hollywood, and the movie's performance signaled to producers that there was still interest in this type of story.

You can stream Dances With Wolves for free on Tubi. Check out the trailer above.

Dances With Wolves Lieutenant John Dunbar, assigned to a remote western Civil War outpost, finds himself engaging with a neighboring Sioux settlement, causing him to question his own purpose. Release Date March 30, 1990 Director Kevin Costner Cast Kevin Costner , Mary McDonnell , Graham Greene , Rodney A. Grant , Floyd Westerman , Tantoo Cardinal Runtime 181 minutes Writers Michael Blake Budget $22 million

