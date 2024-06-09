Editor's Note: The following contains discussions of sexual and emotional abuse.

The Big Picture Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult details the recruitment of successful social media dancers to a management company.

Shekina Church and Robert Shinn deny allegations of exploitation, abuse, and cult-like behavior within 7M.

The Netflix docuseries highlights personal stories of victims, rather than acting as an exposé of 7M.

To those of a certain generation, the need for youth to be on, or to watch, TikTok viral videos borders on obsessive. It's not a fair statement, but it doesn't necessarily mean it isn't true, either, as there are indeed people that try to succeed on social media platforms, hoping against hope that their content catches on and launches them into celebrity status. One organization, 7M Films, worked as a management company that provided the means for dancers to create and release videos, and successfully at that. They did the hair, makeup, schedules and bookings, and founder and CEO Robert Shinn oversaw its growth, as well as the church he founded in 1994, the Shekinah Church. But according to the newly-released Netflix series Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, behind 7M's shiny exterior there is darkness, in the form of a cult. It's a true story that, most disturbingly, is accurate.

The True Story of 'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult' Begins in the 1990s

The story of 7M Films begins with the Shekinah Church in Los Angeles, California, founded in the 1990s by Robert Shinn as a religious community for Korean Americans, with a small group of about 15 people to start. Shinn then started to expand his horizons and opened several businesses: two flower shops, two mortgage companies, two real estate companies, and a café. According to Melanie Lee, who features prominently in the series with her sister Priscylla, those businesses were staffed by members of the Shekinah Church, who worked 12-hour shifts for $100 a week. A failed attempt to become a Hollywood executive producer had Shinn setting his sights on the potential of social media for a new revenue stream.

In 2021, he launched 7M Films, and began recruiting a number of successful dancers from social media. The dancers he brought in lived together in a single house, creating content which was primarily focused on modern dance performed to old hits, some of which were specifically selected by Shinn himself. 7M provided opportunities that would never have happened for the dancers outside its walls, such as commercials, appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and live events, like dancing at Los Angeles Clippers games. Yet the line between 7M and the Shekinah Church was blurry, at best, with many of the dancers part of the congregation, looking to gain favor with the charismatic Shinn however they could.

Shekinah Church Denies Claims That It's a Cult

Close

7M claims that it's a completely separate entity from the Shekinah Church, and Shinn himself filed a lawsuit against former members that claimed he runs a cult for defamation. One of Shinn's most prominent rules for his followers was the need for them to "die to" themselves and to their families, a practice that, as one former 7M member explains, means that "whatever you want or whatever you need, you have to ‘die to it,’ because whenever you die to something, it’ll come back to life and resurrect.” Other sources claim that those in 7M are forced to participate in Bible studies in order to be represented by the company. Starting in 2006, members were subject to internet monitoring and told to give their passwords to those in leadership positions. There are also allegations of members being shunned if they weren't earning enough money for the church, or for transgressions ranging from badmouthing the church to using too much toilet paper.

And there's more. Several former 7M dancers claim Shinn took advantage of their vulnerability as newcomers hoping to make it big in LA, and once they were in, they would end up giving Shinn the majority of their income through tithes and fees, were expected to sign NDAs, and were subject to sexual and emotional abuse at the hands of Shinn. Women in 7M had to adhere to appearance requirements, which included cutting their hair into short, blonde bobs, and priority was based on thinness, exercise, dieting, and fasting. Other companies with ties to Shinn share similar stories. As per The Cut, an employee of Alpha Plus Realty, Jung Hee Lee, a company owned by Shinn and staffed by Shekinah Church members, claimed wage theft, alleging Shekinah was in control of members' bank accounts. Lee was told that her work was done in the service of God, and was given a $30 a week allowance despite working full-time. All of these are classic cult tactics according to the International Cultic Studies Association (ICSA), so if 7M is not a cult, their practices are eerily reminiscent of one.

'Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult' Narrows Its Focus

Image via Netflix

Wisely, Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult devotes its time largely to two different pairs of sisters, Melanie and Priscylla Lee, who were mentioned earlier, and the Wilking sisters, Melanie and Miranda (now Miranda Derrick). It turns the series into a more personal story as opposed to some big exposé on 7M and the Shekinah Church. As per the previously cited People, Melanie and Priscylla came to the church in its early years, and while their experience was welcoming to start, it turned into living together in a single house and needing approval for whatever they did and wherever they wanted to go.

Bedtime was at 10 p.m., wakeup time was 5 a.m., followed by prayer time in the church at 6 a.m., and all activities were reported to "mentors," who would report to Shinn. Later, Shinn made sexual advances towards Melanie, which led to Melanie fleeing the church in 2011. Priscylla said that she was sure she'd go to hell if she went, so she stayed behind. She then said that Shinn began grooming and abusing her sexually, and that their sexual experiences were "purifying" her. Finally, convinced that hell was better than where she was, Priscylla left. Interestingly, Priscylla leaving the church happened during production of the series, executive producer Jessica Acevedo says, with their reunion in the documentary the first in over 23 years.

Yet it's the tale of the Wilking sisters that initially brought attention to 7M and the Shekinah Church, and ultimately was the impetus for the documentary itself. The Wilkings were already a popular dance pair with a TikTok channel, one that had millions of followers. Then came April 2019, and a message to Miranda from another dancer, James "BDash" Derrick, that changed everything. Derrick's videographer, Isaiah Shinn (Robert's son), introduced the girls to Shekinah Church. They returned home to Michigan at the start of the 2020 pandemic before returning to LA. Then, in January 2021, Miranda, who was supposed to fly home for her grandfather's funeral, canceled at the last minute, claiming she needed permission from "someone closer to God" to fly home (per the Independent).

Melanie had already noted that her sister was becoming more distant, but this latest act was definitely out of character. Miranda then got married to Derrick, with the family only learning about the engagement from social media, and were left uninvited to the wedding. That led to the February 2022 Instagram Live appearance by Melanie and her parents, a 40-minute plea in which they divulged their fears about 7M being a cult, and hoped to regain the lost contact with Miranda. That, in turn, led to the Netflix documentary.

Miranda Derrick publicly addressed the family's allegations, denying that 7M is a cult, and any claims of abuse or restrictions on her life by the church. Shinn, 7M, and the church have all denied any wrongdoing and claims of being a cult, as one would expect. But the number of former members who share the same stories in Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult would suggest that, like other cults that claim they are not cults, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix