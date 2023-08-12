The Big Picture Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, particularly her dance in Episode 4, became a viral sensation and showcased her talent in a fun and impactful way.

Ortega has upcoming projects in the horror genre, including Beetlejuice 2 and Death of a Unicorn, and there is speculation about her potential return for Scream 7.

The release date for Wednesday Season 2 is yet to be confirmed, but fans can pre-order the Dancing Wednesday figure and catch up on the series on Netflix.

In a few short years Jenna Ortega has taken over the horror world. Her roles in the new Scream films, Ti West’s X, and the underrated American Carnage has paved the way for the actress to become one of the genre's next “Scream Queens”. However, no role has cemented that title more for Ortega than Wednesday Addams in last year's mega hit Netflix series Wednesday. Now Mezco Toyz has just put up their newest Wednesday figure for pre-order which depicts the dance that has now defined Ortega’s young career.

LDD’s Dancing Wednesday stands at 10 inches tall showcasing the devilishly fun character at Nevermore’s Rave’N Dance seen at the end of Episode 4. Like in that now iconic episode, Wednesday's wearing her black ruffle dress, crown braids, and Mary Jane shoes. Wednesday's arms are stuck in a static dancing pose, mimicking Ortega’s killer movements from the sequence, but the figure has five points of articulation.

The Dance That Became a Viral Sensation

The first half of Wednesday Season 1 was directed by genre legend Tim Burton. While Burton’s gothic charm and unique sensibilities are found throughout the series, Episode 4 and the Rave’N dance are the crowning achievement of the director’s modern career. Both Burton and Ortega created such an energetic, fun, beautifully shot, and thematically impactful moment that has stuck with horror fans almost a year later. While this dance became a viral sensation overnight on platforms like TikTok, and it’s hard not to see images of Mezco’s figure without hearing The Cramps “Goo Goo Muck” playing in the background, this scene was the first time we saw Wednesday let loose. This was the first time we saw this iconic character comfortable in her own undead skin. This dance would have lasting effects throughout the rest of Season 1 as Wednesday learned the hard way that she doesn’t need a guy in her life to be her ghoulish best self. Even though Wednesday at her core is a cold soul, her Season 1 arc was a well crafted feel good tale of a young adult learning to navigate the real scary world while also coming to terms with loving who she was as an independent woman.

Image via Metzco Toys

What’s Next For Jenna Ortega?

Ortega does have Wednesday Season 2 coming soon, but that’s not the only horror project the actress has in the works. She’ll be reteaming with Burton for the long awaited Beetlejuice 2 that was filming before the duel actors and writer strikes shut everything down. That spooky sequel is set to release in September 2024 and another horror comedy that Ortega will be in is the A24 film Death of a Unicorn where she’ll star opposite Paul Rudd. However, what every horror fan is wondering at the moment is if the actress will be back for Scream 7. Thanks to Wednesday, Ortega is now one of the most in demand actors around. Once the strike concludes, Ortega will be back filming Beetlejuice 2 and then Wednesday Season 2. None of Scream’s new “Core 4” have officially signed onto the horror sequel yet which has left franchise fans anxiously waiting for more news. That being said, while Scream 7 just found its director, the film doesn’t have a release window or date yet. So that means there’s still reason to remain hopeful for Ortega to make a Scream return.

When Does Wednesday Season 2 Premiere?

Wednesday Season 2 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet as the series was in pre-production before the strikes began, but we should get a clearer picture of a release window once that dust has settled. Until then, you can pre-order Dancing Wednesday for $52 on Mezco’s website. The figure is expected to ship between February and April 2024. You catch up on Wednesday now on Netflix. Ortega's famous dance from Season 1 can be viewed down below.