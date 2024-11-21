I am loving Dancing With The Stars and The Masked Singer this year. The energy is electrifying, the costumes are amazing, and the performances are through the roof. Every performer on DWTS has been giving it their all throughout the entire season and has given everyone some unforgettable dances. The celebrities on The Masked Singer never cease to amaze me. The courage alone to become a completely different character and get on a stage when some have never sung before is awesome to watch. Both of these shows are my favorite competition shows because they bring me so much joy, but I am getting tired of reading complaints about DWTS and praise for The Masked Singer.

There have been many complaints throughout the years about DWTS inviting professionally trained dancers or celebrities with previous dance experience onto the show. Fans claim that it is not fair, yet The Masked Singer has professional artists on the show every season competing with some who have no previous experience. The only difference is that DWTS gets hate, while The Masked Singer receives a lot of love for this.

Unfair Opinions

I have seen hundreds of comments throughout social media regarding Chandler Kinney and her previous dance experience from when she was a child. These comments range from fans claiming that it is not fair for her to have a spot in the finale because of her dance experience to the fact that she out-dances everyone because she is trained. In my opinion, none of that should matter. DWTS is about bringing joy to everyone watching, for each professional to get another season and another chance at winning the mirrorball, and for the stars to try something new. The stars that have previous dance experience make it more enjoyable because you know their dances will be beautiful, and it creates high expectations. There is nothing wrong with that. Charli D'Amelio, a professionally trained dancer, won Season 31 with her partner, Mark Ballas, and another professional dancer, Jojo Siwa, who even had experience on Dance Moms with Abby Lee Miller, made it to the finale. There were complaints about Charli and Jojo as well, claiming it was rigged, but I think having a star with dance experience makes the show that much more interesting.

Masked Singer and DWTS Are So Similar

It is nonsense that these celebrities invited on DWTS receive an absurd amount of hate, yet fans love it when a professionally trained artist goes on The Masked Singer. Yes, of course, it is fun to watch these celebrities compete in the most intricate costumes you will ever see on a competition show and try to guess their identity. Still, if fans are going to claim that it is not fair for professional stars to compete on DWTS, then The Masked Singer should be receiving the same energy. Ne-Yo, one of the top-rated vocalists of this generation, won last season, and he competed against some who have never sung in their lives, like Michael Rapaport and Tyler Posey. No one said a thing about that. Everyone was just happy to see Ne-Yo win the competition. If this situation happened on DWTS and Chandler Kinney were to win, people would call it unfair or rigged.

I have no problem with professionals joining either of these shows because the main objective is to have fun. So what if a trained dancer joins DWTS? It makes the competition more interesting. Trained artists have every right to join The Masked Singer and become someone other than themselves, just like trained dancers have the right to join DWTS. Dancing With The Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the US. The Masked Singer is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

Dancing with the Stars

