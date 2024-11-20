Dancing With the Stars Season 30 contestant Amanda Kloots is spilling the tea on her experience of participating in the show! The Talk co-host also confessed that her professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, was mean to her during her stint on the reality TV competition show.

The news comes after Kloots appeared and went candid on the November 19, 2024, episode of the Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey podcast. She remarked that his Russian upbringing and growing up in a dance atmosphere could’ve been the reason for his mesn behavior toward her. Kloots revealed that she used to get yelled at a lot while admitting that Bersten saw potential in her at the time and even believed they had a shot at winning.

Kloots went on to add that it was quite stressful for her and she had to keep her emotions bottled up, especially since she didn’t want to derail their rehearsal time. However, it should be noted that she’s definitely not trying to bring him down in any way. The reality TV star was quick to add that she was definitely a positive influence on Alan Bersten, sharing how she made him a nicer person — whilst noting how he’d agree with her statement. The duo placed fourth on DTWS Season 30, where Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach took home the mirror ball trophy. Kloots shared anecdotes on how she dealt with Bersten’s harsh regime at the time in the following words:

“I would just keep it bottled up, and we would just be dancing, and I would just be raging inside.”

Zendaya Hasn’t Watched ‘DWTS’ Since Her Stint on the Show

Amanda Kloots isn’t the only DWTS alum who had a stressful time competing on the famed reality TV dance competition show. On the October 3, 2024, episode of The Awardist podcast, renowned actress Zendaya, who took part in DWTS Season 16 back in 2013, confessed to not having watched the show ever since.

The Challengers actress, who took part in DWTS Season 16 at the age of 16 opposite professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed that the dance competition was a really stressful experience. She also shared that she had never watched the show prior to her participation and hadn’t been inclined to tune in afterward.

She noted that she’s probably not the target demographic and shared that her grandmum loves DWTS. Zendaya, who was second runner-up with dance partner Chmerkovskiy that season, has expressed her sentiments about the whole thing as follows:

“I think it was a very stressful experience. I was like, I don't think I'm gonna be watching this anymore.”

The Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale will air on ABC on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars

