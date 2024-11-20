Dancing with the Stars Season 33 pro Brandon Armstrong is embarrassed after making a rookie mistake during the semifinals, which aired on November 19, 2024. Armstrong and his partner Chandler Kinney (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) were performing the foxtrot when he lifted his foot off of the floor twice during the routine. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba was quick to let Armstrong know that this was against the rules of ballroom-style dances.

Sadly, this little error cost the duo the perfect score they were looking forward to receiving. But Armstrong took a moment later to clarify that they had no idea that the lifts were not allowed. However, the judges still loved their performance and the duo received 10 points from judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. But Inaba gave them a score of 9. After receiving their scores, Armstrong apologized to Kinney for costing them that one point.

Before the performance, Kinney had told the cameras that anything less than a perfect score would be a downgrade for her. However, after the mistake, she reassured Armstrong and told him that he had no reason to apologize. Later on, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kinney confessed that she doesn’t mind criticism from the judges because it pushes them to work hard.

Chandler Kinney Was Extremely Anxious Going Into the Semifinals

Kinney and Armstrong have emerged as one of the strongest duos of Dancing with the Stars Season 33. Even though they were sitting on top of the leaderboard right before the semifinals, Kinney was extremely nervous before the semifinals. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the actress admitted that she was trying to take some time for herself amidst all the madness just to feel grounded.

While speaking about her and Armstrong’s perfect scores during the show’s 500th episode, which aired on November 12, 2024, Kinney shared that their process consists of a lot of back and forth. She revealed that while she likes to fully understand what they want to achieve with a performance. On the other hand, Armstrong likes to dive into it and learn as he goes. Over time, she has learned a lot from his approach to just “go for it.”

Despite their different approaches to rehearsing, though, Kinney expressed that competing on the show with Armstrong has been a major source of joy for her. She claimed that she would love nothing more than to continue dancing even when the show is over. She noted that dancing has been a passion of hers since her childhood. And now that she has gotten back into the groove of things, she doesn’t want to stop anytime soon.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 airs Tuesdays at 8 on ABC and Disney+.

