Dancing with the Stars has been staple reality television since it first premiered in 2005. Every season kicks off with a group of celebrities who must learn ballroom dances and perform them live each week in an effort to win the coveted mirrorball trophy. The show has seen plenty of ups and downs throughout its 33 seasons, but there’s one issue that has never quite been remedied in that time, and that’s the voting system. Since the show began, it has allowed viewers to vote for their favorite star in an effort to keep them in the competition longer.

It’s a fun way to get fans involved, but it also provides a major issue in the fact that most viewers watching are not trained in ballroom dance, and thus only vote based on who they favor as a celebrity, not as a dancer. This has left the show with some serious outcries as so many promising and talented contestants have been sent home early due to not having enough fan votes to back them, despite having high scores from the judges. After so many seasons of the same situation happening, enough is enough. It’s time Dancing with the Stars dropped fan voting.

Fan Voting Has a Huge Influence on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

At its core, Dancing with the Stars is still a competition, so it’s not surprising when someone is voted out every week. It is however, surprising when contestants who are constantly ranked high on the leaderboards are voted out before those ranking at the bottom. The most prominent example of this is none other than Harry Jowsey from Season 32. The reality television star was partnered with Rylee Arnold, a pairing which many loved. But unfortunately, Harry just couldn’t dance. It’s okay, not everyone can, and despite the constant practice and guidance from Rylee he just wasn’t improving, so you would think that would mean his time on the show would be rather brief, right? Wrong. Harry came in 6th place, which doesn’t seem all that far, until you learn that Season 32 was the first time there were five couples in the finals, meaning he was very nearly put into the finals himself.

Look, it’s nothing against Harry himself, but there were far better dancers who went home early because fans were consistently voting for him, which just made the entire season feel wonky. One of the biggest outcries was when Lele Pons went home, despite being one of the best dancers of the season. The entire situation reminded many of the Bobby Bones fiasco from Season 27, in which the radio personality went on to win the mirrorball with his pro partner Sharna Burgess despite consistently scoring low week after week. Bobby did improve as the season went on, but considering who he was up against in the finale, it just made absolutely no sense how he took home the mirrorball, even he himself seemed confused by it. But it was the fans that helped him win. Because he’s a radio host, he has such a wide spread of listeners that when he told people to vote for him every week they listened, and because of that, he coasted on through the competition when he should’ve been voted off about midway through. This situation happens so often on Dancing with the Stars, and even some of the pros have spoken out about it, but yet the show has never changed its reliance on fan voting.

Fan Voting Isn’t Necessary on ‘Dancing with the Stars’