Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars has given us one of the most talented groups of contestants we’ve seen in recent seasons. It’s been increasingly difficult to choose who to vote for each week, and even harder to say goodbye to someone. Every contestant has shown so much improvement, so it was really anyone’s guess as to who would eventually make it to the finale. But in the semi-finals, the show decided to pull a bombshell and not eliminate anyone, allowing for a five-person finale. Though, it’s not that much of a bombshell considering they pulled the same stunt last season. As much as it would have been hard to see anyone eliminated, there is no need for a supersized finale, especially not two years in a row.

Season 32’s semi-finals came down to Jason Mraz, Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, and Xochitl Gomez, and the final elimination came between Xochitl and Ariana. Both contestants were stressed and sad about the thought of going home, so it was a relief when Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough surprisingly announced that they were both safe and would be competing in the finals. Xochitl ended up taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy, with Jason coming in second, Ariana third, Charity fourth, and Alyson fifth. It was a first for the show, and though it wasn’t a bad choice by any means, it isn’t something the show should make a habit of, which is why it was a little disappointing that Season 33 pulled the same thing. The only bright side was that we didn’t have to part with either Stephen Nedoroscik or Ilona Maher — but that’s where the pros start and end.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Finale Loses Its Impact

Many fans were speculating that the show would once again opt to have a five-person finale since the ratings and fan engagement with voting have been through the roof this season. But just because it was speculated didn’t mean viewers wanted it to happen, in fact, many have shared their dislike for the choice. The biggest issue is that the lack of elimination takes away all stakes and meaning from the semi-finals. Doing no elimination during any other week of the competition doesn’t have much of an impact, but the semi-finals are meant to weed out the best of the best and put them in the finale where they belong. Not having an elimination just makes the semi-finals feel worthless. If there wasn’t going to be an elimination, the show may as well have just skipped over the semi-finals altogether.

Also, the bottom two did actually make sense this time, unlike Season 32. Ariana and Xochitl were the season’s most consistently highest scorers, so their being in the bottom two was fishy from the get-go. Especially since Alyson, as lovable as she was, was the lowest scorer and had been announced safe. Season 33 though it was Ilona and Stephen in the bottom two, and while they’re both incredible dancers, and so charming as well, of the contestants left they are the lowest scorers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m so excited to see everyone go to the finals since my winning pick changes every week, but I really hope Dancing with the Stars doesn’t make a habit out of larger finales.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Doesn’t Need Another Five-Person Finale

Dancing with the Stars used to have three-person finales, or four-person finales, which was just the right number (though three was better). This allowed the viewers more time to really soak in each contestant’s dances and take their time voting. Unfortunately, the show has become far more of a popularity contest than it was in the past which has made it so that many will vote based on their favourite celebrity, and not on their actual dance ability (remember the Bobby Bones fiasco?) A five-person finale is just so chaotic and bloated, and while it’s a major plus that we get extra freestyles, it’s hard to look past just how clunky the whole finale is with the added couple in there. I miss the days when the show had a lot more stakes to its finales, and I really hope Dancing with the Stars doesn’t continue to pull the five-person finale twist. Or, if it wants to continue having big finales, at least announce it ahead of time, because the surprise no elimination is already getting old. Dancing with the Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

