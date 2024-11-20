It isn’t a true season of Dancing With the Stars without some good old romance rumors! Dancing With the Stars Season 33 contestant Gleb Savchenko is spilling all the tea on his current relationship status with his dance partner, on the show, Brooks Nader.

Gleb Savchenko split from Brooks Nader via text message back in October 2024, and the duo was eliminated from the competition in the same month. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the 11th Annual Reality Television Awards on November,18, 2024, when questioned about his relationship with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Savchenko responded by stating that everything is available on TikTok. The DWTS pro expressed that all the relationship updates one could want is up on their TikToks, where the former couple posted a series of videos alluding to their breakup before making an official confirmation.

The Duo Have Remained Vague With Their Responses

Despite the rumors circulating about a reconciliation, the duo have remained vague about their responses while confusing fans with their TikTok posts. However, the DWTS duo has plans on reuniting professionally, as they will dance together during the DWTS Season 33 finale. The duo hadn’t been in contact after their split initially but got together for rehearsals ahead of the finale performance. Savchenko shared BTS while teasing what’s in store for the finale episode in the following words:

“All of the couples from this season are coming back, and we’re performing a dance, so we had some creative meetings that went over costumes and the music and choreography.”

Brooks Nader Is in the Process of Removing Her Matching Tattoo With Gleb Savchenko

Although the DWTS duo are reuniting professionally, that doesn’t mean Brooks Nader won’t erase the ink that she got with her dance partner Gleb Savchenko after their brief fling. On November 14, 2024, TMZ exclusively reported that Nader was in the process of getting the matching tattoos they got removed.

The model also stated that she and Savchenko are just colleagues and that the tattoo was just a lapse in judgment. A source had exclusively revealed to US Weekly on November 19, 2024, that despite their upcoming reunion at the DWTS Season 33 finale, the duo will not be rekindling their romance. The source further revealed that Nader and Savchenko had remained cordial amid the rehearsals, further clearing romance speculation in the following words:

“They are on good terms and still have insane chemistry but are definitely not getting back together.”

The DWTS duo were “hooking up” during their time on the show and have cleared the air since their abrupt breakup. The source also revealed that the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is living her best life after Savchenko had indeed things between them.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale will air on ABC on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Disney+.

