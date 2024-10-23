Dancing With The Stars pro, Gleb Savchenko, seemed to have gotten himself into more of a romance than anything else this season. He and his partner, Brooks Nader, decided to show the world through social media and their on-screen flirting that their relationship is much deeper than just dance partners. Although I personally adored the relationship between them, I think it got in the way of his professionalism and overall attitude this season.

There is nothing wrong with a romantic relationship forming on the show, especially since we have seen it happen multiple times with different professionals. But, when it gets in the way of doing their job, it is a problem. If Brooks were partnered with someone else this season, I think she could have gone a lot further.

Gleb Puts Relationships First

Image via ABC

Instead of taking the time to show Brooks ways to improve on the dance floor, the bigger priority for this duo seemed to be making flirty social media posts, especially on TikTok. Multiple videos were posted of the two of them touching, flirting, kissing, grinding, and overall showing that there is romance in the air. All of that time in the rehearsal studio making TikToks could have been time teaching Brooks how to improve even more. I think it's a shame that the choreography Gleb chose to do each week was more sexual than anything else. Brooks was a great dancer, surprisingly, and had many skills to showcase, but Gleb seemed to choose the sexiest dances possible, straying away from actual dancing, which is a shame.

This is not the first time Gleb has had a romantic relationship with his dance partner. It seems that Gleb has a history of getting involved with whoever his partner is on the show, and I think production is going to get tired of it, especially after this season. He and his Season 23 partner, Jana Kramer, had an affair. Jana was separated from her now ex-husband, Mike Caussin, and Gleb was with Elena Samodanova. I think that production is going to catch onto the fact that Gleb seems to put relationships before his job, and possibly put him back on troupe for Season 34.

Gleb Had Attitude This Season

Image via Disney+

Gleb's attitude this season has been a little harsh. When the judges were giving their scores to Gleb and Brooks on Soul Train Night, Gleb obviously did not agree with what the judges had to say. After the scores were given, cameras caught Gleb rolling his eyes and mouthing the word, "whatever". I think that was disrespectful, considering it is the job of the judges to give critiques and an honest score. If you are going to be a professional dancer in a competition show, then you need to act professionally in every aspect. After that rude encounter, a TikTok of Gleb was posted of him telling Brooks that he does not care what the judges think, even though their opinions are a huge aspect of the show. Not only was this disrespectful, but it put his partner, Brooks, in a bad light as well.

Based on the unprofessionalism, lack of choreography, and his overall poor attitude this season, I would be surprised if we saw Gleb join the other professionals for Season 34. His head was just in other places this season, focusing more on his sexual relationship with Brooks rather than his job. His lack of empathy towards the judges and based on his past, I think he will be back on troupe. Dancing With The Stars is available to stream on Disney+ in the US.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Watch on Disney+