Every once in a while Dancing with the Stars will invite someone to be a guest judge for an episode. Oftentimes it’s for a special theme night and the guest judge they bring on will have something in common with the theme. The same is true for Season 33 of the hit reality show, as it’s already invited multiple guest judges to join the ballroom for a night, the most chaotic of the bunch being Gene Simmons from the band KISS on Hair Metal night. Rather than basing his scores on the dancing, Simmons instead based his scores on looks, and spent more time making lewd comments than actually lending any dance critique.

Granted, Gene Simmons is not the man to call when you’re looking for a guest judge with dance experience, and this is an issue that many fans have been vocal about, especially after pro dancer Mark Ballas joined the panel for Dedication Night. It’s always exciting when there’s a guest judge, but in cases such as Gene Simmons, it’s just such a mess, and it ends up doing more harm than good. That's why the show should continue inviting former pros to join as guest judges, there are so many perks to it.

Fans Miss the Original Dancers From ‘Dancing with the Stars’

After the disaster that was Gene Simmons’ stint as a guest judge, fans were stoked to learn that Mark Ballas would be coming on to save the day for the next show. Not only would he be a breath of fresh (and respectful) air after Simmons, but he’s already well-known and loved by fans of the show. Mark is one of the best-known and most loved pros to have danced on Dancing with the Stars, and though he has seemingly taken a step back from actually competing, his popularity hasn’t lessened. The same is true for so many of the pros. Any time an original pro returns after a hiatus, fans are thrilled. After all, Dancing with the Stars has been running since 2005, so longtime fans have spent so much time with certain pros, that it’s only natural to want to see them. For instance, Witney Carson’s return for Season 33 has fans thrilled, and when so many of the original pros returned for the tribute to Len Goodman in Season 32, it was a very heartwarming and full circle moment.

Aside from just being generally exciting to see on screen again, having pros guest judge is beneficial for not only the show but its contestants too. Any time there’s a guest judge who has dance experience, they lend that experience and advice to the contestants, and help them better their dancing for the next week. But with the pros, they know the ins and outs of the show. They know exactly what goes into a rehearsal, let alone a performance, and can offer first-hand experience to the contestants that will actually prove helpful.

Former Pros Can Offer First-Hand Advice

Any judge can give critiques like tightening your frame and adding more fluidity to your motions, but the pros have worked on the show before, they understand what it’s like to teach and can break down their critiques. They know exactly what they’re talking about and can better vocalize it and give advice that will be more concise and easy to follow. Mark was even demonstrating some of his critiques when he was guest judging, offering the contestants a visual to go along with his words, which was helpful as a viewer, so was likely even more so as an actual contestant.

The pros also have another benefit that other guest judges, and even the regular judges (aside from Derek Hough) don’t have, and that’s that they have been a pro themselves. They know what it’s like to be in the hot seat, and what it’s like to work with people with minimal dancing skills. They’d not only be able to provide guidance to the celebrities who are competing, but also to the pros teaching them, and hopefully offer helpful tips that will prove beneficial to both parties. Guest judges are still fun, and they shouldn’t be cut altogether just because they don’t have dance experience, but Mark Ballas’ poise as a guest judge proves that the show should invite more former pros to join the guest panel. With their wisdom of having been on the show before and their first-hand experience of being judged, they’re able to give a perspective that is wholly unique and, most importantly, useful.

