You'll often see known actors appearing on Dancing With The Stars as the celebrities gearing up to dance their way to the mirror ball, but for some pro dancers, they followed in the footsteps of their celeb partners.

Since the early seasons of Dancing With The Stars, many pros have expanded their careers past the ballroom. Whether it was cameos on TV shows or starring roles in movies and musicals, some pros Cha Cha Cha-ed their way from dancer to actor — and some found ways to incorporate both loves.

Chelsie Hightower

Although Chelsie Hightower rose to fame on So You Think You Can Dance, her dancing career continued with seven seasons on Dancing With The Stars, paired with celebrities like Michael Bolton and Romeo Miller.

Hightower left the show after Season 15 to pursue a career in acting which has spanned from co-starring in Hallmark Channel and Lifetime movies to starring alongside fellow DWTS alum Tony Dovolani in the upcoming film Knights58.

Derek Hough

Derek Hough has danced his way onto television screens for over a decade, appearing as a pro on DWTS for several seasons before taking a seat at the judges' table in recent years, even winning Emmy Awards for some of his choreographed routines.

But aside from dancing, Hough has sashayed his way into acting on numerous occasions, appearing on Nashville, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Jane The Virgin, and an uncredited role as a Ravenclaw student in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone long before his DWTS fame.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough joined Dancing With The Stars in Season 4, winning the mirrorball with celebrities like Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves before taking a five-year break and returning to the show as a judge for four seasons.

But during her time away and as a judge, Hough continued appearing on-screen in acting roles, with guest appearances on Nashville and Heartstrings and starring roles in Grease Live, Footloose and Burlesque. Hough also had an uncredited role as a Gryffindor student in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone along with her brother Derek Hough.

Val Chmerkovskiy

When Val Chmerkovskiy wasn't winning Dancing With The Stars with Rumer Willis and Laurie Hernandez, the dancer tried his hand at acting in some popular television shows.

Chmerkovskiy was one of many notable guest stars on General Hospital, appearing in 2012 with a cameo as a boxer. He later made a guest appearance on Fuller House as himself alongside his real-life brother and DWTS vet Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Karina Smirnoff

Larina Smirnoff joined Dancing With The Stars in Season 3 and danced with the likes of Mario Lopez, Billy Ray Cyrus, Aaron Carter, and Corbin Bleu, just to name a few.

But Smirnoff caught the acting bug much like her dancing castmates and appeared in a 2004 film Shall We Dance? She was later one of many celebrity guest stars on Hannah Montana alongside her former DWTS partner Billy Ray Cyrus, and starred in the short film Across Grace Alley, which was written and directed by another one of Smirnoff's former DWTS partners, Ralph Macchio.

Maks Chmerkovskiy

Maks Chmerkovskiy made it to the finale five times and won one mirrorball on Dancing With The Stars before leaving the show and becoming a guest judge on several occasions.

Chmerkovskiy's acting career began with a guest appearance on The Exes, three stints on General Hospital as dancer Anton Ivanov, dancing with his brother Val Chmerkovskiy's former DWTS partner Kelly Monaco during the show's 50th anniversary celebration, and a cameo on Fuller House.

Cheryl Burke

While Cheryl Burke has mainly stuck to dancing in her decades-long career — winning DWTS with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith — she made a notable effort in her one and only acting gig on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2005.

Burke played Nurse Shannon, a timid nurse in the background of dance rehearsals who later becomes Esteban's unexpectedly talented dance partner during a dance competition. Burke guest-starred alongside fellow DWTS pros Ashly DelGrosso and Louis Van Amstel on the dance-filled episode.

Mark Ballas

As the son of dancing royalty, Mark Ballas was a pro dancer on Dancing With The Stars for 19 seasons, dancing with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lindsey Stirling, and winning two mirrorballs with Kristi Yamaguchi and Shawn Johnson.

But in between all of Ballas' dancing victories, he's appeared in several musicals including Grease, Jersey Boys and Kinky Boots, and appeared on screen with a guest appearance on Samantha Who and as an uncredited Hufflepuff student in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Ashly DelGrosso

While Ashly DelGrosso only competed on four seasons of Dancing With The Stars, paired with celebrities like Joey McIntire and Buzz Aldrin, the dancer also got a cameo on Suite Life of Zack and Cody during her DWTS prime.

DelGrosso played Lori, Esteban's initial dance partner who judges Esteban's friends hard for their lack of dance expertise and ditches Esteban for a different partner, played by fellow DWTS pro Louis Van Amstel.

Artem Chigvintsev

In Artem Chigvintsev's case, this dancer was acting long before joining Dancing With The Stars, competing in nine seasons, and finding love with his DWTS Season 25 celebrity partner Nikki Bella.

Chigvintsev doesn't have a long list of acting credits, but his resume includes appearances on The O.C. and in the film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, plus credit as a main cast member on his wife's reality show Total Bellas.

