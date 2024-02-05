The Big Picture Fans are eager for an All Stars season of Dancing with the Stars after 12 years, and it's time for another high-stakes season.

Casting for an All-Stars season would require a mix of past and present winners, losers, favorites, and shockers to make it exciting.

An All-Stars season could entice veteran DWTS pros to return by pairing them with previous partners and giving them a shot at redemption.

Time flies when you're having fun! It's been 12 years since Dancing with the Stars had an All-Stars season, and it's time for another. Back in Season 15, 13 celebrities returned to the dance floor for another chance at impressing the judges and earn 10s across the board. With 17 seasons of the reality dance competition series of celebrities to pick from, there's room for another high-stakes season full of winners, robbed talent, and those seeking redemption. Put on those dancing shoes and hold up the paddles, the fans are ready for the stars to return!

As one of ABC's premiere reality franchises, Dancing with the Stars has gone through the highs and lows of a hearty relationship. The show's bumpy road has caused a temporary move over to the streamer Disney+. It endured a new host, Tyra Banks, following the shock departure of longtime host Tom Bergeron, only to bring in former celebrity contestant Alfonso Ribeiro to assist as co-host before taking over hosting duties alone. Former pro turned judge Julianne Hough joined Ribeiro as co-host for the show's latest season. Season 30 was the last of original judge Len Goodman before his untimely passing months later. Thankfully, his memory will remain as the Mirrorball Trophy was named in his honor. But one thing has remained consistent: the stars!

With hundreds of stars strapping on their cha-cha heels, viewers have wondered if there would ever be another All-Stars season. Back in 2013, following the only All-Stars season to date, former ABC Entertainment Chairman Paul Lee said there wouldn't be another All-Stars season on Dancing with the Stars, as he stated, "It turns out people like to see bad dancing as much as they like to see good dancing." Times have changed. People have changed. Perhaps 11 years is the time to reconsider! Former pro and current judge Derek Hough has stated he wishes for an All-Winner season. But even with 32 options to pick from, could Dancing with the Stars gather a cohesive and available cast? With Hough's seed being planted, an All-Stars season of returning winners, robbed talents, and fan favorites might be a bit more plausible.

'Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars' Casting Must Be a Controversial Mix

No matter the show, casting is key. Fans may clamor to see their all-time favorites back on their favorite show, but some strategy must be taken to properly cast an All-Star season. For Dancing with the Stars to make this fantasy a reality, they must conjure up a mix of past and present, winners and losers, favorites and shockers. While Derek Hough would love an All-Winner season, it's unlikely to happen. But there could be a few winners who could be in the mix.

The ABC reality television crossover from Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor is a surefire thing. So a winner that also happens to be a Bachelorette? All signs point to Season 28 winner Hannah Brown. If the original All-Stars season is any sign, The Bachelorette could win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy as that season was won by Melissa Rycroft. Hannah Brown had a strong run during her season with partner Alan Bersten, where the pair only received a single 6 from the judges during the first week of competition. While some fans did not believe she was the best dancer of the season, her Bachelor Nation fan base helped her hoist up the trophy.

One of the more controversial winners of DWTS was from Season 27 when radio personality Bobby Bones was victorious alongside pro Sharna Burgess. A return by Bobby Bones could prove he was a worthy winner. Bones had a strong fanbase, pushing him to the top of the leaderboard each week. But to make this All-Stars season juicy, having Bobby Bones compete alongside some of the season's robbed fan favorite finalists Evanna Lynch and Milo Manheim. It's always great to have a built-in rivalry for fans to watch.

Part of all reality television stems from the stories of the contestants and no story would be more beautiful than seeing Season 20 winner Rumer Willis return. With Bruce Willis, her father's unfortunate health situation on top of her mind, Rumer could use another chance to dance as a cathartic experience while engaging the audience, as production would support her week after week. The original season did see some partner swapping with a few returnees originally sharing pros. It's likely if Rumer returned, Val Chmerkovskiy would be back guiding the winner to her second Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy.

The British version of the program has had much more support when pairing same-sex partners as competitors, but an All-Stars season would be the perfect opportunity to see the return of reality star Jojo Siwa from Season 30 and drag queen Shangela from Season 31. Both competitors made headlines for their appearance on the show as they also danced routines that went viral. One of the biggest viral moments DWTS had was bringing in Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix to the show during the height of "Scandavol." Paired with Pasha Pashkov, Madix performed brilliantly and would make her a perfect viral sensation for an All-Stars season. If her stint as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago is any tell, Ariana Madix has caught the performance bug and would love another opportunity to return after her strong display in Season 32. While she was part of the super strong top four, fellow finalist Jason Mraz and his partner Danielle Karagach would be a perfect rival to see which pair from Season 32 could clinch the title this time around.

Part of the allure of Dancing with the Stars is turning D-list celebrities into superstars. Many fans often joke about the sincerity of some contestants' celebrity status. The moment they hit the dance floor, a star is truly born. A few of those names would be perfect for a return. IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe was a niche selection for Season 23, but his extraordinary performance led him to runner-up status. Not only would Hinchcliffe satisfy the athlete slot, but his return with Sharna Burgess could lead to victorious. Willow Shields was known for her performance as a child star in The Hunger Games. Riker Lynch was part of the pop band R5. Both competed during Season 20 and introduced the parents of their kid fans to them. After 9 years since their appearance, their return would bring newfound maturity to their ability as their star power has risen from their original appearance.

An All-Stars Season Could Help Lure 'DWTS' Pro Vets Back to the Program

A regular season is sometimes not enough of a reason for some of the biggest dancing professionals to return to the show. Unless they're paired with a big name, returning to Dancing with the Stars is not always worth it when other career ventures are on the horizon. An All-Star season where some DWTS vets could have another chance of glory with their previous partners may be exactly what it would take to lure them back home to the dance floor. Bring back Maks!

The last time Maksim Chmerkovskiy appeared on Dancing with the Stars was Season 25. He had a very tumultuous experience on the show. Whether he is paired with a gimmick or finds himself robbed of victory, regardless of the storyline, Maksim is a fan-favorite pro and one of the strongest dancers the show has known. To lure him back, pairing him with one of his celebrities who found themselves out early would be essential. This is the perfect opportunity to bring back Glee star Heather Morris from Season 24 or R&B legend Brandy Norwood from Season 11. Both women had shocking eliminations that the viewers are still grumbling about. Maks would be honored to help either find redemption.

Like Maks, Cheryl Burke became one of the most beloved professionals in the show's 32-season history. And like Maks, her journey had been a roller coaster of ups and downs. She came in first place twice, which happened to be her first two seasons on the show. To bring her back, Cheryl would need one of her partners who came oh so close to victory. They could be actor Juan Pablo Di Pace from Season 27 or fitness instructor Cody Rigsby of Season 30. Juan Pablo was just short of the finals in one of the most competitive seasons to date. Rigsby landed in third place but showed much promise during his run.

Mark Ballas took a six-season break before coming back to win Season 31 with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, but an All-Star season would not be complete without Ballas. In Season 22, he was runner-up alongside fighter Paige VanZant. She was one of Mark's strongest celebrities who just did not have the fan appeal to beat model Nyle DiMarco. Paige VanZandt would be an incredible partner to get Mark to come back once again.

An All-Star season would not be complete without a pair of Dancing with the Stars blonde bombshells, Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold. Both women only have a single victory on Dancing with the Stars and would love a chance to hoist up the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Witney has some strong contenders for previous partners to dance with, including the aforementioned Milo Manheimer, or actors Frankie Muniz of Season 25 and Kel Mitchell of Season 28. For Lindsay, whose sister, Rylee Arnold made her professional debut last season, she could find herself back with Boys II Men's Wanya Morris from Season 22.

ABC, if you're reading, the potential of a second All-Stars season is here. Dancing with the Stars has introduced viewers to the world of dance through the lens of celebrities. So much has changed since the original Dancing with the Stars All-Stars season that a second chance should be in the cards. The practicality of an All-Winner may be harder to achieve, but an All-Stars season may be just what the franchise needs to reinvigorate itself.

