Anna Delvey just made a comeback during the Dancing with the Stars Season 33 finale of the reality dance competition series after her dramatic exit. After the former convict and her partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated during the second week, she claimed that she was taking away “Nothing” from the competition. Of course, Delvey’s statement took a lot of people by surprise. But in good humor, Sosa got a tattoo of Delvey’s infamous parting words on the show. When the former dance partners reunited during the finale, he was finally able to show it to Delvey in person.

Delvey took to Instagram to share photos of her reunion with the cast of DWTS Season 33 with the caption: “Came back for nothing,” to poke fun at the viral moment. The post featured a video of Sosa showing his tattoo to Delvey for the very first time. Upon seeing the tattoo, Delvey asks: “Why is it so small?” before jokingly wondering whether Sosa couldn’t afford a bigger-sized tattoo.

Delvey goes on to say that Sosa should have put the tattoo on his forehead, as the two share a laugh about it. Sosa then asks his former DWTS partner if she approves of his tattoo, to which Delvey responds that she does. That’s not all, though! Delvey and Sosa paid homage to the moment by dancing to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston during the finale, alongside Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov. During the performance, Delvey poked fun at herself by mouthing the lyric “nothing.”

Delvey Admits She Took Away More Than “Nothing” From the Show

After Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson won the Mirrorball Trophy during the DWTS Season 33 finale, Sosa and Delvey spoke with E! News to talk about their experience on the show. This time around, the fake heiress admitted that she definitely took away some positive experiences from the show. In Delvey’s exact words: “It was fun. I enjoyed it.” While speaking about her finale performance, Delvey expressed that she had a great time.

Sosa added that after everything, he and Delvey share a very strong bond. He then pointed to Delvey and claimed that they were stuck together, whether she liked it or not. Delvey also took the opportunity to share that after being part of the show, she realized how much effort went into rehearsing. She shared that it was initially shocking to see how many people it took to make the show come together.

Delvey also shared that she was disappointed about getting eliminated, not for herself, but for Tori Spelling who got eliminated alongside her. She claimed that to her, Spelling was everything that the show wanted her to be, So it was sad for Delvey to see Spelling walking away from the competition. When asked about the future, Delvey revealed that she was working on a documentary as well as a book but refused to spill the beans on either.

The Dancing with the Stars Season 33 finale aired on November 26, 2024. All episodes of the show are now available to stream on Disney+.

Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner.

