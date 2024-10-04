Although the Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev is not facing further domestic abuse charges, he is still in the firing line of estranged sister-in-law Brie Garcia’s shade. It was reported that after being arrested for a domestic dispute in August involving his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia​​​​​​, Chigvintsev would not be formally charged with the incident, to Brie’s dismay. Following the news of his domestic violence case being dropped, Brie took to Instagram to react to the news, seemingly shading Chigvintsev.

On Wednesday 25 September, Brie posted a quote on her Instagram story in light of the news. The quote read, “The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable." The post comes after Chigvintsev broke his silence on his arrest on social media the same day as Brie’s post. Chigvintsev wrote a statement on his Instagram story, thanking his fans for supporting him, and celebrating the investigation being dropped.

Brie Garcia Wanted Her Sister To Leave The ‘DWTS’ Pro

In his statement, he also said that his priority moving forward would be his four-year-old son Matteo, who he shares with Nikki. "I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped," Chigvintsev wrote "This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed."

As the news of his August 29 arrest broke out, Brie has been vocal about her dislike towards Chigvintsev, wanting her sister to leave the Dancing With The Stars pro. Following Chigvintsev’s arrest, Brie said that she was “disgusted, shocked, disappointed, and just sad that this happened,” and urged her sister to leave Chigvintsev. The twin’s family were shocked by the incident. Although their marriage was already in trouble, no one expected the marriage to take a violent turn.

Nikki Filed For Divorce on September 11

A few weeks after the arrest, Brie got her wish. Nikki filed for divorce on September 11, which she will reportedly fast-track. In the divorce filing, she requested that neither she nor Chigvintsev receive spousal support, and asked for legal and physical custody of Matteo. On the same day of the arrest, Nikki was reportedly looking for divorce lawyers before she hired Evan Craig Itzkowitz. The divorce is not shocking, as she took off her wedding ring before the divorce was reported.

Following the news of Chigvintsev’s arrest, it was reported that he would not be appearing on the current season of Dancing With The Stars. However, he had no plans to return before the arrest. Since then, Ezra Sosa took his place, before the double elimination that saw him and his partner Anna Delvey eliminated. Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC and Disney+.

