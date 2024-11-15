Artem Chigvintsev made an appearance at the taping of the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars amid his messy divorce from his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia. The reality competition pro was featured at the event on colleague Peta Murgatroyd’s Instagram story on November 12, 2024.

In the video, Chigvintsev is seen alongside Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who are seated in the audience as spectators while taking in the dance action on stage. Chigvintsev seemed to be in high spirits as he flashed a smile and double peace signs in his brief appearance in the story. The former DWTS pro was arrested in Napa, California, on August 29, 2024, and charged with domestic violence — which he was later cleared for — and was released on the same day on a $25,000 bail. Just two weeks later, Nikki Garcia filed for divorce to end her two-year marriage to Chigvintsev.

The legal proceedings and arrest have significantly impacted Chigvintsev’s financial standings, as revealed in a court filing from October 31, 2024, exclusively obtained by Daily Mail on November 6, 2024​​. The filing showed that post-Garcia’s false allegations, Chigvintsev was taken off the website faculty list, which resulted in a loss of over $100k in income. The former DWTS pro had previously alleged that Garcia was the primary aggressor and had requested that she pay for his out-of-pocket expenses and rent, considering how he was “kicked out” of his home. The court filing further revealed the losses incurred by Chigvintsev in the following words:

“I also lost the social media promotion revenue, which she continues to benefit from as she was more worried about her career when she lied to the police, than mine.”

Artem Chigvintsev Denies Rumors Surrounding a Reconciliation With Nikki Garcia

On October 16, 2024, a source had exclusively revealed to US Weekly that Artem Chigvintsev wanted to reconcile with his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia. The source shared that the former DWTS pro didn’t want the family to be divided and wished to put the whole incident behind them. The source further revealed that Garcia has no intentions of reconciliation, with the insider claiming that Chigvintsev wants to respect his ex’s “wishes and boundaries.”

Artem Chigvintsev didn’t waste any time putting the baseless rumors to rest! On October 17, 2024, the former DWTS pro made an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, clarifying that he has zero intentions to reconcile with Nikki Garcia. Chigvintsev was firm while stating that the reporting of wanting to reconcile was incorrect, with his attorney Ilona Antonyan clarifying that the former DWTS has had no communication with the mother of his child since early October.

After a heated custody battle, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia were awarded joint legal custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on October 15, 2024. The former couple’s divorce is yet to be finalized.

New Dancing With the Stars Season 33 episodes premiere on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Disney+.

