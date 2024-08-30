Dancing with the Stars pro, Artem Chigvintsev recently got arrested for domestic battery during early morning on Thursday, August 29, 2024. He was booked in the Napa County Jail within an hour and was released on a $25,000 bail the same day. Details of the arrest are still unclear, and the victim has requested total confidentiality.

As reported exclusively by TMZ, a rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s Department revealed that Chigvintsev was arrested on the scene, and the victim allegedly sustained injuries. It is unclear whether the DWTS pro’s wife and former WWE star Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella) is involved in the incident. However, all seemed to be well in paradise as the reality couple had celebrated their second wedding anniversary just two days before the incident. Garcia had even shared a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her husband, in which she quoted iconic lines from Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Stop Falling in Love.” She even shared a sweet message at the end, thanking God for having brought Chigvintsev into her life, concluding in the following words:

“And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be.”

While details of the arrest are still up in the air, it must be noted that Garcia posted an Instagram story on Wednesday indicating that she was in Napa, too. The couple tied the knot in 2022 after being paired on DTWS Season 25. They even share a 4-year-old son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, and live together in their home in Napa. According to intake records obtained by PEOPLE, Chigvintsev's charge was for corporal injury to a spouse. A rep for Garcia has told US Weekly that “this is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” in a statement made on August 30, 2024.

Cops Are Investigating If Artem Chigvintsev Has a History of DV

The alleged victim is cooperating with the police amid the investigation of Artem Chigvintsev. The police are in the process of uncovering if the DWTS pro has had a history with domestic violence, as exclusively revealed to TMZ by a rep for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The rep further detailed how the victim has been open to talking to investigators and cooperating. The cops seek more time to speak with the victim about the events that transpired. It was further revealed that to make a felony arrest, the victim’s injuries must be visible. The law enforcement authorities also want the alleged victim to help them figure out whether the accused has a history of domestic violence.

They’ve also been pressing the victim to enquire if there have been previous incidents of the exact nature with Chigvintsev. The report also revealed that there could be other witnesses amid the ongoing investigation, as the Sheriff’s Office plans to discuss the case with prosecutors. Page Six has also confirmed that Artem Chigvintsev will not be returning for DWTS Season 33. Since the victim has requested privacy, more details of the incident are yet to be revealed.

Dancing With The Stars Season 33 is set to premiere on ABC on September 17, 2024. All previous seasons of the show can be streamed on Disney+.

