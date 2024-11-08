It's no secret that ballroom dancing can get hot and heavy. The intimacy of the art can lead to some steamy moments between the couples. Dancing with the Stars is proof that sometimes two sexy singles, one celebrity and one professional, might find themselves in a bit of a showmance due to their proximity and situation. Such is, well was, the case for Dancing with the Stars Season 33 couple Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. Their viral showmance and breakup have everyone glued to their screens, waiting for the next chapter in this ongoing saga after the reality competition series.

Supermodel Brooks Nader joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars where she was partnered with veteran DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko. Their chemistry was so palpable that it got viewers tuned in to see where the pair would go. Unfortunately, they were eliminated fifth but have continued to remain in the headlines. So what happened and where do they stand now? A new TikTok may have some essential clues.

Gleb Gets Candid on TikTok

After weeks of a budding showmance, fans were curious to see where Brooks and Gleb would head next. Was this a true romance in the making? Well, apparently not. After being eliminated on October 15th from the celebrity reality series, Gleb Savchenko revealed that not only did the pair break up, but he also did it via text message.

After fans believed they sleuthed that Gleb was in Brooks's home, he made it clear in a video TikTok video from DWTS pro Ezra Sosa that the pre-fab home might have just looked eerily familiar. In the video, Ezra and fellow pro, Rylee Arnold, ambush Gleb in a rehearsal studio about the alleged rumors. Gleb says that his house just happens to be "exactly the same." He continues on to say that he misses Brooks, but leave it to Rylee to remind him that he texted her and ended it. So why did he do it? He says, "If you stop recording, I might tell you." In the comments to the video, Brooks Nader can be seen writing, "Never been to his house but I've never heard of matching houses...? Hmmm," Ezra believed that response was "sus." Clearly, the pros are poking fun and having a good time, fans are still eager to know the full tea.

