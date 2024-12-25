Brooks Nader from Dancing With the Stars just took to TikTok to share a light-hearted, banter-loaded clip with her partner, Gleb Savchenko. In the short video, she’s seen making a joke about their age gap, showing fans that they’re completely unbothered by any comments about it! It looks like a fun and playful jab by Nader at their own dynamic to remind everyone that love truly knows no age! Now what makes this even more fun is that Jenn Tran, the latest The Bachelorette lead and another DWTS star, who also recently went public with her relationship with Sasha Farber, also joined in under the comment section to do the same!

To put things into context, Jenn Tran is 27 years old, while Sasha Farber is 40. On the other hand, Brooks Nader is 28 years old, while Gleb Savchenko is 41. The latter’s playful TikTok not only pokes fun at their 13-year age gap but also highlights their shared sense of humor and ease with one another — with the caption “Age gap probzzzzz,” Brooks hilariously asks Savchenko, “What was the Great Depression like?” in the video. So it was basically the perfect setup for Tran to chime in with a “Relatable” comment under this very video, and she thankfully did — given that her age gap with Farber is identical to Nader and Savchenko’s.

2024 Has Been a Happening Year for Jenn Tran

Tran, in particular, has had quite a whirlwind year. After getting engaged to Devin Strader during the finale of The Bachelorette on September 3, 2024, their relationship came to an abrupt end just two months later when Strader broke off the engagement over a brief phone call. Seeking a fresh start, Tran joined Dancing With the Stars, where her partnership with Sasha Farber has clearly flourished both on and off the dance floor.

While rumors, whispers, and social media commentary are nothing new for those who step into the reality TV spotlight, both Nader and especially Tran, seem to be fully equipped to handle their respective situations and their TikTok interaction is inspiring, to say the least. Their social media banter signals a shared willingness to poke fun at themselves — and each other — as they continue forging their paths with their respective partners.

ABC hasn’t yet renewed Dancing With the Stars Season 34, but given that the show’s popularity is increasing, a return is imminent and should be somewhere around mid to late September 2025. Until then, the show’s previous seasons are available to stream on ABC as well as on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

