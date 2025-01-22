Viewers and celebrities know that when participating on Dancing with the Stars there is a slight chance that there will be a showmance in between the celebrity and their pro dancer. Whether it works out in the real world or not is up to debate, but there has always at least been one showmance on the show. This past season, one of the main showances was between Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Gleb is no stranger to a showmance as he has been linked before to Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset when she participated with him, but the showmance with Brooks has been different as they have been boasting about their relationship through social media and made viewers question whether it's real or not.

Throughout the season, Brooks and Gleb showed themselves to have had an undeniable connection, but after being eliminated from the competition, it seemed that their posts together slowed down. It wasn't until the finale of the show in which Brooks came back and still showed up to have a connection with Gleb. The two have been together ever since the show ended and Brooks has now joined Gleb during the Dancing with the Stars tour. While being together, they took the opportunity to reveal a secret on Brook's TikTok, since the app was meant to go away during the weekend of January 19. Thanks to the help of social media, they have kept viewers in the loop about their relationship.

Brook's Surprising Reveal

Brooks Nader is mostly known for being a Sports Illustrated model, but during the time she graced the cover she was married to Billy Haire. The two were married in 2019, but they announced their split in 2024 and then Brooks joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars and met Gleb. From that point on, their connection was undeniable, but everyone assumed that Brooks was already divorced since she was cozing up to Gleb. To everyone's surprise though, Brook confessed on the weekend of January 19 through her TikTok that she is still legally married. Why did Brooks confess that? She joined the trend of influencers and celebrities confessing things about their social media accounts since it had been made clear that the United States would be losing TikTok.

In the video it can be seen how Gleb asks Brooks about her husband, and she answers non-chalantly about him with the caption, "plot twist: still legally married." With his confession, it brings up the question once more of whether the relationship between Brooks and Gleb is real. They have never confirmed the two of them being in a relationship, but everyone can read the room and see that they have chemistry. Whether it's real or for the cameras, it's up to them, but no one can deny the chemistry they have. Dancing with the Stars is streaming now on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons 33 Expand

Watch it Now