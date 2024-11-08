Dancing With the Stars is known for having an iconic panel of judges and contestants. From the legendary Len Goodman to the man who filled his shoes, Derek Hough, the judges have always had great chemistry, making the show even better with their commentary and critiques. What I have always admired about the Dancing With the Stars panel is their passion for helping the stars better connect with the professionals, and express their talents more effectively. However, there is one judge who seems to pick and choose favorites, not giving the most constructive criticism and critiques: Carrie Ann Inaba.

Although I believe that Carrie Ann Inaba is a Dancing With the Stars legend, it is time we said goodbye to her as a judge. She seems to catch heat every single season for the same revolving door of issues: giving higher scores to attractive stars, being noticeably harsher on women over men, and choosing favorites. I appreciate everything Carrie Ann has done for this show over her long tenure, but enough is enough.

Unfairly Judging Women

One aspect of Carrie Ann's judging that has been upsetting me this season is her treatment of Chandler Kinney. The Pretty Little Liars: Summer School star is arguably the best dancer in Season 33 and Carrie Ann robbed her of a perfect score on Halloween Night. Carrie Ann threw out 10s like they were candy to everyone except Chandler – who deserved it the most. Derek even gave her a 10, and he is the toughest judge on the show. I am a huge fan of both Dwight Howard and Danny Amendola, but their Halloween dances were not worth 10s. This seems to be a trend with Carrie Ann: always giving higher scores to the men on the show over the women. What broke my heart the most was when Carrie Ann told Chandler and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, that their dance "wasn't perfect." When Chandler asked what she needed to change in order to improve, Carrie Ann did not answer. What kind of judge gives a non-detailed critique and then does not further explain? Chandler deserved a perfect score.

Judges on any competition show should give thoughtful advice and constructive criticism to help the contestants, not tear them down. What I have seen Carrie Ann do consistently on Dancing With the Stars is purposely tear down other women. She had something against Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix all throughout Season 32, and it was evident in her scores of Ariana's performances. She was also rude to Hannah Brown in Season 28, but praised all the men who didn't even dance well. Hundreds of fans have spoken about this issue on social media, calling Carrie Ann out for misogyny and playing favorites.

Time for New Faces

I think it would be quite refreshing to see someone like Mark Ballas or Cheryl Burke fill Carrie Ann's place for a season. Both Mark and Cheryl are Dancing With the Stars legends, and I think the professionals and stars could really benefit from having them as judges. Mark did an amazing job as a guest judge. You could hear the passion in his voice while talking to each contestant. Similarly, Cheryl Burke does not get the recognition that she rightfully deserves. She is extremely iconic in the dance world, and it would be an honor to have her as a judge. Both Mark and Cheryl have intense knowledge when it comes to ballroom, as well as the professionalism to not selectively choose who to throw out a 10 to.

Carrie Ann Inaba has dedicated her entire life to Dancing With the Stars. I am not discrediting her or taking that away. I am simply saying that she tends to be an unfair judge more times than not. The favoritism and unfair treatment towards women has gone on long enough.

