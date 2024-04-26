Although there is still quite some time until a brand-new season of Dancing With The Stars airs, fans are already speculating about which celebrities may be cast for the dancing competition. Based off previous years, season 33 of the show is assumed to premiere sometime in September 2024. Typically, the cast is made up of 14 couples, including seven male celebrities and seven female celebrities.

While there are different stars that compete on the hit show every season, the foundation of the cast is usually the same. Every season tends to have at least one athlete, a singer, a reality star and either an actor or actress, or sometimes even both. Many times, there will also be a star that has recently been caught up in some type of controversy. For example, in the most recent season, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Maddix was a part of the cast. Prior to joining the show, Ariana's longtime boyfriend and co-star Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her best friend. The scandal was the talk of all the reality TV world. Additionally, in recent years, social media influencers have been added to the cast roster as well.

1 Alix Earle

Social Media Personality

Image via Instagram

One of the biggest social media influencers right now is Alix Earle. Within the last two years, Alix has grown a TikTok following of over 6 million users. Alix is known for sharing getting-ready videos on her social media pages, which has contributed to her massive rise as a social media celebrity.

At the beginning of her social media journey, Alix was very open about her journey with acne, which made her become quite relatable and likable to her viewers. Alix would bring a young audience to the show. Similar to season 32's Harry Jowsey, Alix is guaranteed to make it far in the competition even if she is not the best dancer due to her loyal fan base that is sure to vote for her every week.

2 Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs Tight End

Image via NBC

The most ideal athlete to cast for Dancing With The Stars season 33 is Travis Kelce. Travis is a professional football player who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being in the NFL for nearly 11 years, Travis recently rose to immense fame due to his new relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Unfortunately, due to the football season lining up with the typical schedule of Dancing With The Stars, Travis more than likely would not be able to compete on the show. However, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, who is also an NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles, could possibly take on the ballroom in the fall. Jason is currently considering retiring from the NFL, which would free up his schedule to be on the show.

3 Tyra Banks

Supermodel

Image via ABC

Tyra Banks would definitely stir up the ballroom. After longtime host Tom Bergeron was suddenly fired from the show following season 28 in 2019, Tyra took over as the solo host in 2020. Tyra continued hosting the dancing competition up until the most recent season. Tyra was joined by Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host during season 31.

Many longtime fans were not impressed by Tyra's hosting skills, but could her dancing redeem herself? Despite her potential to be a good dancer or not, there is one thing guaranteed. Tyra would definitely thrive in all the costumes throughout the competition.

4 Katelyn Brown

Country Singer

Image via Instagram

There is almost always a singer on a season of Dancing With The Stars. For season 32, Katelyn Brown could potentially fill that role. Katelyn is the wife of popular country singer Kane Brown. The couple had a hit song together, which began Katelyn's singing career. Katelyn also had a large following on social media.

Competing on Dancing With The Stars would help Katelyn come out of her shell even more than performing live with Kane has. Unfortunately, it is very unlikely that Katelyn will join the upcoming season as she is currently pregnant. Although her due date is unknown, Katelyn will more than likely be too busy living in newborn bliss to take on such a time-consuming responsibility. Maybe next year.

5 Joey Graziadei

Reality TV Star

Image via Instagram

It's almost a given that the most recent Bachelor or Bachelorette lead is on the following season of Dancing With The Stars. This season's lead is Joey Graziadei. Joey was first a contestant on The Bachelorette during which he fought for Charity Lawson's heart, who competed on Dancing With The Stars season 32.

At the end of the season, Charity had to make the decision between Joey and her now fiancé, Dotun Olubeko. Although Joey was left heartbroken, he is now on his own journey of finding love on this season of The Bachelor. There is a very high possibility of Joey taking on the ballroom next season with his potential fiancé cheering him on.

6 Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Social Media Personality

Image via HBO

One of the most controversial people that could be cast for the next season of Dancing With The Stars is Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Gypsy was recently released from a seven-year prison sentence for assisting in the murder of her mother. Growing up, Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by proxy. In simple terms, Gypsy's mom convinced Gypsy, doctors and everyone around them that Gypsy was very sick.

In doing so, she had multiple medical procedures done on Gypsy, none of which were necessary. Upon discovering the truth, Gypsy, with the help of her boyfriend at the time, murdered her mom. Gypsy served seven years in jail while her now ex-boyfriend is serving a life sentence. Since being released from jail, Gypsy has started a brand-new life. She is married, has quickly grown a large following on social media and has even done a press tour. Being the talk of the town, Gypsy could potentially be one of the most controversial people to ever compete on Dancing With The Stars.

7 Tom Sandoval

Reality TV Star

Image via Bravo

Another controversial potential contestant for Dancing With The Stars is Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. Like Gypsy, Tom would also be a controversial celeb to take on the ballroom; however, for very different reasons. Tom is the ex-boyfriend of Ariana Maddix, and Ariana also competed on Dancing With The Stars season 32, although, she didn't take home the crown.

She and her pro-partner, Pasha Pashkov ,came in third place in the season; so she is champing at the bit to get a second chance to win the Mirror Ball Trophy. Competing on the show was Ariana's comeback after her recent relationship drama with Tom. For context, in March 2023, Ariana discovered that Tom had been cheating on her with her close friend Raquel Leviss. By competing on Dancing With The Stars, Tom would finally get to tell his side of the story.

8 James Corden

Late Night TV Personality

Image via CBS

Someone has to bring some comedic relief to the grueling rehearsal hours of Dancing With The Stars, and James Corden could do just that. James is a comedic actor who also hosted a late night talk show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, for eight years. The most popular part of his show was his iconic "Carpool Karaoke" segments. Over the years, James has proven himself to have musical talents, but his ability to ballroom dance is unclear.

Now that the show is no longer on the air, James has a more open schedule to take on the opportunity of competing in the dancing competition. Because James does in fact have an ear for music, he could make for a good dancer as well. Unfortunately, because James' talk show aired on a competing network, it is very unlikely that he would compete on Dancing With The Stars even though it is no longer on air.

9 Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola

Reality TV Star

Image via MTV

It has been the year of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's reality TV return and competing on Dancing WIth The Stars would be the cherry on the cake of her year in the spotlight. Sammi was one of the original Jersey Shore roommates but opted out of returning to filming alongside her longtime roommates for the spin-off show in 2018. In 2023, Sammi was finally in a place in her life that she felt comfortable filming again.

Sammi made her shocking Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut during season 6 of the show, in which she reunited with her roommates for the first time in many years. Sammi would not be the first Jersey Shore star to compete on Dancing With The Stars. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and, most recently, Vinny Guadagnino have all competed in the ballroom. Sammi could be the first Jersey Shore roommate to take home the Mirror Ball Trophy.

10 Matt Rife

Comedian

Image via Matt Rife

Matt Rife is a comedian that rose to fame nearly overnight through the power of social media. In a short period of time, Matt has grown millions of followers and is now touring the world doing stand-up. Many clips from his stand-up shows have gone viral on TikTok. Although some of his jokes can be controversial, Matt's following continues to grow. Similar to Alix Earle, Matt would be nearly guaranteed to make it far in the competition despite his potential dancing abilities, due to his insanely large following.

Unfortunately, when stars like this compete on Dancing With The Stars and continue to make it far in the competition even when they are not the best dancer simply due to their large fan base, it ultimately takes the opportunity away from another contestant who may be better at dancing. This is what happened in the most recent season with Harry Jowsey. Hopefully, whichever celebs get cast for Dancing With The Stars season 33 make it far in the dancing competition simply because of their high scores and improvement in the ballroom rather than their large fan base.

All the episodes of Dancing With the Stars Season 32 are available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

