Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke has two surprising picks when it comes to her favorite celebrity partners on the popular reality dance competition. The Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast host is revealing who she had the most fun with during her nearly 20-year stint on DWTS.

During the December 1, 2024, episode of her podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, Cheryl Burke revealed that her favorite dance partners from the 25 she’s had on the show are Jack Osbourne and Rob Kardashian. The former DWTS pro shared how she didn’t expect to have as great of a season as she did when she was partnered up with them. She confessed that her expectations weren’t high at the time and was pleasantly surprised at how far they’d gotten. Burke and Kardashian were runners-up on DWTS Season 13, while she and Osbourne came in third on DWTS Season 17. Cheryl Burke also shared how her preconceived notions about her partners being “spoiled brats” were immediately put to rest after their stint on the show. The former DWTS showered her top picks with praise in the following words:

“These two men — they're totally not what you would expect, especially nowadays. Jack is sober. And I just love the fact that we got along and they didn't take themselves too seriously.”

Cheryl Burke also reflected on how she was typically paired with reality stars a majority of the time. She revealed that they never tried to be a different person while they participated in DWTS because they were so used to being themselves in front of the camera. Burke said she had a great time with both the stars and would cherish the memories they’ve shared forever.

Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian Share a Special Bond

Close

Rob Kardashian is way past his DWTS days as he danced away in the ballroom. Khloé Kardashian gave fans an update on her brother in an interview with Bustle on December 3, 2024. The Kardashians star revealed that she and her brother share a very private relationship now while noting how the duo relates differently from her siblings.

Khloé Kardashian expressed how she believes they were raised in pairs, noting that Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were together, while she and Rob Kardashian were a pair, and then Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The Good American mogul believes that she and her brother are each other’s protectors, shedding light on their bond in the following words:

“I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance.”

Khloé Kardashian shared how she identifies with Rob Kardashian much more than her other siblings and has an innate sense of love and protection towards him. ABC is yet to renew Dancing With the Stars for Season 34. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Watch on Hulu