Dancing With The Stars has brought extreme entertainment to our television screens for the past 19 years. The reason why this show has succeeded for almost two decades is because they know how to bring entertainment, star power, the best of the best professional dancers, and fan-favorite stars. Season 33 was a fantastic season and made me genuinely fall in love with almost every couple, especially Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson and Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten. There were countless wholesome moments to come out of this season, but there was one factor missing: the drama. This show used to have dramatic moments, especially when the couples had access to the confessionals.

The confessional era of Dancing With The Stars is dearly missed. Not only were they filled with drama because the professional dancers never held back their commentary, but they were hilarious, and even sometimes wholesome. If the confessionals were to be brought back onto the show, it would shake up the competition.

The Confessionals Brought Zest to the Show

I love watching everybody be supportive of one another and the blossoming of new friendships for life. Still, every competition show has to have some elements to spice things up - the confessionals would do the job. Back when the show did have this, it brought us one of the best Derek Hough moments. Everyone who watches the show is aware that Derek has a sassy side to him, and he is not afraid to show it in the confessionals. Derek was extremely upset over the judges' comments towards him and his partner, Shannon Elizabeth, and got everything off his chest in the confessional, even critiquing his competitors. "What about the horrific, demented lines people are making out there? And you're giving them 9s and 10s. Are you kidding me?" This iconic rant from Derek was messy, yet amazing to look back on. The professionals were not afraid to say what came to mind, but that has since changed.

Besides the confessionals being a great way for the dancers to get comments off their chest, it also benefited each couple, because it allowed the fans to see more of their relationships authentically. Social media is a huge factor when it comes to deciding on your favorite couple, but I prefer watching it on the show. Another great confessional moment was between Zendaya and Val Chmerkovskiy. It was awesome to watch their little sister/big brother relationship, thanks to the confessionals. "You were so good, I will allow you to slouch - but only for two seconds." Val jokingly told Zendaya, since she always had to have perfect posture. Little moments like those go a long way in a show like this, and confessionals could help capture them.

One Element Was Missing in Season 33

If we had the confessionals during Season 33, it would have been even more amazing to watch. Joey and Jenna give off major sibling energy, and their behind-the-scenes footage during rehearsal always looks like they are supporting one another. It would have been sweet to hear even more of that in the confessionals. I know for a fact Ilona and Alan would have had hilarious commentary, and I can never get enough of Stephen Nedoroscik because he is so adorable. Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko did a great job confusing the fans with their flirting and mystery relationship status all season - imagine the content we could have gotten between them in the confessional. Season 33 was an amazing season, but the confessionals would have made it better.

I understand that the show is family-friendly and mostly PG, but bringing back the confessionals would create the drama that has been missing. Not only would it be entertaining, but the professionals could use it to blow off some steam and really articulate how they are feeling. This show always produces the most iconic couples that people want to see more of. The fans who do not use social media would benefit from the confessionals as well. They would get to see them interact somewhere besides the dance floor.

Dancing with the Stars

