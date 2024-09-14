Since 2005, audiences have watched ABC's Emmy-nominated reality competition Dancing with the Stars has paired celebrity contestants with professional dancers as they compete each week in different ballroom dances, with their performances judged by a panel of dancers while audiences vote for who should advance and ultimately win the Mirrorball trophy. Some of the professional dancers have gone on to become celebrities in their own right, including siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, and the dancers have often embarked on live tours. The show is about to enter Season 33.

With those 33 seasons behind it, Dancing with the Stars has featured hundreds of contestants and dozens of winners, from Olympic athletes to actors, and as with any competition, some still stand out among all the others. Some proved to be talented dancers from Week 1 and went on to earn perfect scores for their dances, while others got off to rocky starts but ultimately became skilled dancers, perfectly demonstrating what the show is all about.

10 Nyle DiMarco

Season 22

Actor and model Nyle DiMarco competed in Season 22 with Peta Murgatroyd as his partner. He was the first completely deaf contestant to appear on the show and was accompanied in rehearsals, interviews and more by an ASL interpreter. While he had some rocky performances, he ultimately made his way to the top of the leaderboard with high-scoring emotional dances, including one in which he was temporarily blindfolded, culminating in a win.

DiMarco delivered great performances all throughout his time on the show. But it was his paso doble in Week 8 which still stands out as not only one of his personal best, but one of the most memorable in the show’s history—Carrie Ann Inaba in particular, was moved to tears by a silent portion which conveyed DiMarco’s experience dancing on the show. His final dance to Disturb’s cover of “The Sound of Silence” was just as moving.

9 Kristi Yamaguchi

Season 6

Ice skater Kritsi Yamaguchi was among the competitors in Season 6 and was paired with Mark Ballas. She impressed the judges from the start and earned perfect scores leading into the finale, which ultimately led to her winning the season, making her the first female winner since the show’s first season. She has appeared on the show a few times since then, including in the Season 16 finale, in which she danced alongside fellow skater Dorothy Hamill.

Although Yamaguchi was a skilled dancer from the start, she was surprised by the technical aspects of dance early in the competition and struggled with performance, particularly being able to emote, but once she was able to do it, she went from “good to excellent,” as Ballas put it. Len Goodman praised her as the most consistent dancer not only of the season but the whole series to that point.

8 Shawn Johnson

Season 8 and Season 15

In Season 8, then-17-year-old Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson was the show’s youngest dancer ever at the time—she missed her prom to compete—and was paired with Ballas. She ultimately won, with perfect scores for her final dances of the season. She returned for the All-Star Season 15, in which she was partnered with Derek. She finished as runner-up after receiving perfect scores four times, and her freestyle included an appearance from her Olympic teammates.

Johnson started the season strong. Her skills as a gymnast translated seamlessly to the dance floor, especially in her Week 11 freestyle, filled with impressive flips and jumps, earning her a perfect score. While the judges—especially Goodman—criticized the performance aspect of her dances, they were impressed with her technique, as she often delivered sharp, clean footwork and earned high scores. She continued to impress in her All-Star season.

7 Apolo Anton Ohno

Season 4 and Season 15

Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno appeared in Season 4, in which he was partnered with Julianne, in her first season on the show. Their dances included a Pulp Fiction-inspired jive and a dramatic, aggressive paso doble, which earned a perfect score. Ohno returned for the All-Star Season 15 and danced with Karina Smirnoff, and although he once again achieved high scores, including some perfect ones, he was eliminated during the semifinals.

Even at his worst, Ohno was a solid dancer and performer. His lowest score was in the very first week, with 7s from all three judges, and Goodman in particular held Ohno to a high standard. Hough also praised his ability to learn dances quickly, then spend time perfecting them. During the All-Star season, Ohno and Smirnoff butted heads on occasion but ultimately worked well together, lasting well into the competition.

6 Alfonso Ribeiro

Season 19

Best known for his role as Carlton on ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Alfonso Ribeiro competed in Season 19 with his partner, Witney Carson. His performances included a version of Carlton’s signature dance, and despite facing difficult injuries in the middle of the season, Ribeiro ultimately emerged as the season’s winner and was moved to tears by the announcement. He later returned to the franchise as a host, starting in Season 31.

From the start, Ribeiro was the one to beat, with consistent praise from the judges for his smooth, clean steps. He also received consistently high scores and was only the fourth contestant in the show’s history to receive a 9 from every judge in the first week, so his win came as no surprise. Ribeiro showed not just his skill as a dancer but his more charismatic side, which has carried over into his work as host.

5 Rumer Willis

Season 20

Actor Rumer Willis, the daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—who were often in the audience cheering her on, along with her sisters, competed in Season 20, alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy. For the show’s Disney-themed week, Willis opted to play a villain rather than a princess and embodied The Little Mermaid’s Ursula for a samba. She ultimately won the season, and although Val had made it to the finals multiple times, it was his first win.

From the competition’s start, Willis showed a talent for dance and received gushing praise from the judges. In Week 1, she was given the highest score of the night, and she continued to impress moving forward. In addition to dancing as Ursula, her most memorable performances included a dramatic contemporary take on the classic ballet Swan Lake. Willis credited the show with giving her a boost of confidence, something her family commented on in interviews for the show.

4 Bindi Irwin

Season 21

Bindi Irwin, daughter of wildlife conservationists and Crocodile Hunter stars Steve and Terri Irwin, competed in Season 21 with Hough. Her dances included a recreation of the iconic dance scene from Dirty Dancing, a tribute to movie star and princess Grace Kelly and, most notably, a moving tribute to her late father. She set a record number of perfect scores with a total of eight, which she held until Jordan Fisher beat it in Season 25.

Judges gave Irwin high scores from Week 1, and she was never given anything lower than a 7 and earned her first of eight perfect scores in Week 6 with her Dirty Dancing tribute. She proved to be a quick learner and hard worker, especially after issues with copyright issues in Week 3 left her and Derek with only two days to learn an entirely new dance, on top of dealing with a possible foot injury.

3 Meryl Davis

Season 18

Olympic gold-medal-winning ice dancer Meryl Davis competed with Maksim Chmerkovskiy in Season 18, and a week in which competitors switched partners saw Davis paired with Maksim’s younger brother Val for an Argentine tango. Maksim and Davis ultimately won the season after performing an emotional freestyle, marking his first win and his final season on the show. Davis’ ice-dancing partner, Charlie White, also competed in the season but was eliminated in Week 9.

Davis earned high scores from her cha-cha in Week 1, came just shy of a perfect score in Week 3 and finally achieved one by Week 6 with a tango, making her an early frontrunner in the competition, with sharp, precise steps and a real skill for performance. She and Maksim also had palpable chemistry from the start and, as noted by the judges, danced perfectly in tune with each other.

2 Jordan Fisher

Season 25

The contestants in Season 25 included actor Jordan Fisher, who danced with Lindsay Arnold. For the competition’s trio performance in Week 8, he and Arnold were joined by Corbin Bleu for a salsa which earned them a perfect score, one of just a total of nine perfect scores awarded to him throughout the season, beating the record previously set by Irwin. Fisher ultimately won the season, making it Arnold’s first win as a pro dancer on the show.

Fisher displayed a talent for dance early on in the series with sharp, precise movements—unsurprising given his background working on Broadway—and the judges considered him among the best dancers to compete in the series. In addition to his Week 8 salsa, Week 11’s freestyle was among his best dances, showcasing his talent. His dances also included an emotional tribute to his adoptive parents, which earned him the first 10 of the season, and a werewolf-themed dance for Halloween.

1 Nicole Scherzinger

Season 10

Singer Nicole Scherzinger, a former member of the group Pussycat Dolls, competed in Season 10 with Hough as her partner. Scherzinger’s dances included a high-energy jive, which was awarded the first 10s of the season, and a sultry tango, which earned her a perfect score. With consistent—and early—high scores, including for her final dances, she ultimately won, and it was Hough’s second time taking home the prized Mirrorball trophy.

While most contestants were still learning and improving in Week 10, Scherzinger impressed and emerged as the one to beat with a nearly flawless jive. The judges went on to praise her as one of the best dancers in the show’s history and felt she deserved to win, even though Goodman was often very particular about each dance’s technique, intimidating Scherzinger; and it came as no surprise when she did.

