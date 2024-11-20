Despite being a dance competition show, every season of Dancing With the Stars manages to spark showmance rumors; it’s a given at this point. In Season 32, it was Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold that had fans speculating. And in Season 33, there have been multiple showmance rumors, the most glaring being Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, which ended up eclipsing the wholesome chemistry of Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber.

It’s understandable that viewers speculate. After all, these couples spend countless hours with one another, and dance is such a passionate and beautiful art. Plus, some of the pros themselves have previously been or are currently in relationships with one another. This season alone had two married pro couples competing against one another: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov. But one of the best showmances to ever come out of the show is one you may not know about because it didn’t blossom until after the season was over. That couple is Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant.

Daniel and Britt’s Relationship Blossomed Naturally on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Image via ABC

Actor Daniel Durant joined the Season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars, and was partnered with pro Britt Stewart. Their partnership immediately garnered attention from fans because Daniel is deaf, a much more difficult hurdle than his fellow contestants. But that’s exactly what drew fans to them in the first place. Britt’s patience and dedication to forming a genuine connection with Daniel, despite their communication barrier, was touching. In an effort to better connect with Daniel during rehearsal, Britt began to learn ASL directly from him, not wanting to have to rely on his interpreter. She told People that doing so was important to her, so they could both learn from one another.

"When I met him and found out he was my partner on Dancing with the Stars, immediately I was like, I must learn ASL because I'm teaching him how to dance. I'm not going to use his interpreter."

The pair formed a strong bond during rehearsals that resonated powerfully on screen. In the same interview with People, she reveals the exact moment she felt their relationship had hit a turning point. It was during Week 8 of the competition when they danced a jazz routine to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode. The dance stood out not only for its technical skill and finesse, but also because it had a section of complete silence to show those watching what Daniel experiences as he dances.

"For me, it was the moment when our lives showed each other. I was really able to see him and his experience in Dancing with the Stars, but then just a little of his life too."

The pair were unfortunately eliminated in Week 9. But even though they didn’t leave with a mirrorball, they ended up getting something so much more special from their experience on the show. Unlike most showmances that come about on Dancing With the Stars, Britt and Daniel didn’t actually announce their relationship until months after the season ended. In fact, their romantic relationship didn’t even begin until they were eliminated.

Daniel and Britt’s Romance Is One of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Most Authentic

Close

It makes sense that the contestants would lean into the showmance aspect once rumors start brewing, because whether you agree with it or not, it does bring in views. But Britt and Daniel never faked it for the cameras, even when fans started picking up on the chemistry between them. Both have been very vocal that their romantic relationship didn’t even begin until after their time on the show had ended. They then started spending time together outside the constructs of the show and rehearsals, and fell in love. It wasn’t until Valentine’s Day that they announced their relationship. Now, they are happily engaged and just as strong and adorable as ever.

There have been many showmances to come out of Dancing With the Stars, but Daniel and Britt stick out for how wholesome and authentic they have always been towards one another. There was never any hamming it up for the cameras, they never made cryptic comments hinting that there might be something there, they just let things blossom naturally. It’s beautiful to look back on their journey together and see where it started. How she turned him into a beautiful dancer, and how he taught her ASL, which she still uses on the show nowadays (you can often catch her signing “Vote” in the skybox). Their relationship is a testament to the inclusivity and beauty of dance, and it’s adorable to witness.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Tuesdays on ABC and can be streamed on Disney+ in the U.S.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+