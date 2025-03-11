Dancing With the Stars pro Daniella Karagach has publicly asked fans to respect her daughter Nikita’s privacy after a few unfortunate incidents occurred. Karagach and her husband, fellow dancer Pasha Pashkov, are currently traveling around the United States with their 22-month-old daughter while on the Dancing With the Stars tour.

On Instagram on March 7, 2025, Karagach asked fans to respect her family’s privacy. After first explaining that she didn’t want to make this post, the choreographer went on to say that she and Pashkov are more than willing to take pictures with fans. However, after an incident in Biloxi, Mississippi, they have become concerned over how fans are treating Nikita — especially when they’re not around. She said:

“If you see us with our child, it is always OK to say hi. We love saying hi to you. But if you see that she’s not with us and with my mother-in-law, please do not hunt her down and ask her for photos or take photos of her without my mother-in-law’s knowledge… the main reason for this post is please do not take photos or videos of our baby girl without our knowledge or when she isn’t with us.”

Other ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Have Detailed Security Concerns As Well