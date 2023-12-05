The Big Picture Professional dancers Daniella Karagoch and Pasha Pashkov, who are married in real life, have worked together as a team to make it to the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32.

Daniella and Pasha have been supportive of each other throughout the competition, helping each other with choreography and pushing each other to do better.

This season has been a life-changing journey for Pasha, as it is his first time competing in a finale and he received his first perfect score. Competing alongside his wife Daniella makes the experience even more special.

Professional dancers Daniella Karagoch and Pasha Pashkov worked together throughout the entire duration of Dancing With The Stars season 32 to make it to the finale. In addition to both being pros on the show, Daniella and Pasha are also married in real life. The two tied the knot in 2014. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child; however, they did not let this hold them back from returning to the ballroom and dominating the competition. Pasha first joined Dancing With The Stars as a pro dancer in 2019 for season 28. The following year, Daniella joined her husband as a pro dancer on the show as well. In her first season, Daniella managed to make it to the finale with her celebrity partner, rapper and singer Nelly. The dancing duo ultimately came in third place. In her next season, Daniella once again made it to the finale, during which she and her partner Iman Shumpert won the Mirror Ball Trophy. Season 31 was the only season Daniella did not compete in the finale. Pasha, on the other hand, has yet to see a finale. This season will be his first time competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Both Daniella and Pasha were partnered with dedicated stars this season. Pasha was dancing alongside Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. He and Ariana have been battling for the top of the leaderboard with fellow finalists Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. Daniella was partnered with singer Jason Mraz this season. The duo have been dancing all over the scoreboard, going from top to bottom and everywhere in between. Luckily for them, they managed to make their way back up the leaderboard just in time to make it to the finale.

Dancing with the Stars Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba, Tyra Banks, Melanie Chisholm, Melora Hardin, Marty Cove, Kenya Moore, Brian Austin Green, Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV, Music Video Rating TV-PG Seasons 32 Studio ABC

Danielle and Pasha Have Made a Great Team in Season 32 of 'DWTS'

There is some type of advantage for Daniella and Pasha as they get to work alongside their significant other. Despite it being a competition, Daniella and Pasha have worked together this season for them both to make it to the Dancing With The Stars finale. In a recent interview with People, Daniella opened up about what it has been like to not only compete alongside her husband but also make it to the finale with him as well. She admitted that this season has been a "team effort" for her and Pasha. She said, "He helps me, I help him, and it has always been a team effort from the get-go."

Although they are technically competing against themselves, Daniella and Pasha are nothing but supportive of each other. They have constantly been pushing each other to do better to make it this far in the competition. Daniella and Pasha even helped one another with choreography throughout the season as well. Daniella is beyond happy to see Pasha's success this season. Being able to see him "thrive" in the ballroom meant the world to her. She is excited not only for her husband to experience his first Dancing With The Stars' finale but to also be able to do it together. Daniella described it as the "best experience" for the couple.

Dancing With the Stars Is a Life-Changing Journey For the Couple

Pasha has a whirl of emotions as well as he heads into his first Dancing With The Stars finale. After five seasons of being a professional dancer on the show, Pasha has finally danced his way to the end of the season. In addition to it being his first time competing in a finale, this was also the first season Pasha received a ten from the judges, let alone a perfect score. Before this year, Pasha had never made it further than seventh place in the competition. In the last three seasons, Pasha and his celebrity partners were either the first or second couple eliminated. When reflecting on his very successful season 32, Pasha said, "Honestly, the season already feels like a win." While this is all very exciting for him, getting to do it alongside his wife Daniella tops it all. Pasha believes that Dancing With The Stars is much more than a dancing competition show or perfect scores. He described it as "a true life-changing journey.”

By competing against each other in the season 32 finale, Daniella and Pasha are making Dancing With The Stars history. They have now become the first ever real-life couple to compete against each other in the finale. Daniella and Pasha are not the only married couple on the show. Fellow pro dancers Val and Jenna Johnson are also married. Val's brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, used to compete on the show alongside his wife Peta Murgatroyd. Peta is still on the show alongside her brother and sister-in-law, while Maks is no longer a pro. Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were also married for a few years before recently getting a divorce. Therefore, there were numerous opportunities for another couple to take this title before Daniella and Pasha's recent achievement.

Daniella and Pasha were not the only ones making history during the semi-finals. For the first time ever, five couples are advancing to the live finale. With so many competing for the new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the Dancing With The Stars season 32 finale will be three hours long. Each couple is set to perform two dances. One will be a redemption dance of a style they performed earlier in the season, while the other will be a freestyle. All the season, 32 couples will return to the ballroom to perform together as well in the opening number, but the performances don't stop there. Season 31 champions, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and retired Dancing With The Stars pro Mark Ballas will return to the ballroom to dance together yet again. Lastly, finalist Jason Mraz will perform one of his hit songs as well. There is no doubt that this has been one of the tightest dancing competitions to date. Because there are still five couples in the competition and there are so many additional performances lined up, the layout of the three-hour finale is unclear.

The winner of the new Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will be named on Tuesday, December 5 at 8pm EST on ABC and streaming live on Disney+.

Watch Now