The Big Picture Derek Hough hopes for an all-winners edition of DWTS, similar to other reality shows, as it would make for a highly competitive season.

Hough suggests former partners Nicole Scherzinger, Bindi Irwin, Rashad Jennings, Donny Osmond, and Jordan Fisher as potential contenders.

Hough reflects on his remarkable dancing journey, becoming a six-time champion and three-time Emmy winner, with gratitude and overcoming fear.

The reality TV scene has had its fair share of all-star format — from America's Next Top Model and Big Brother to Top Chef and The Challenge — bringing back some of reality television's most iconic and, for the most part, controversial personalities. However, only a few attempted to make an all-winners season, and Dancing with the Stars (though also known for its all-star season) is one of them. As the dance competition series prepares for its 32nd season, Emmy award-winning DWTS contestant and judge Derek Hough opens up about his hopes to get an all-winners treatment for DWTS, thinking it would be "fantastic" to have an all-Mirrorball winners edition for the longest-running reality program.

Hough has quite made a mark on television and in the dance scene at large since his first appearance on the reality competition show. After his record-breaking stint in the series — having appeared as a guest instructor in Season 4 and a professional instructor in Season 5, with actress Jennie Garth as his partner — Hough joined the judging panel for the show's 29th season. And now, as he gets ready to judge the 32nd season of DWTS, he said in an interview with Variety that an all-winner format (similar to RuPaul's Drag Race and Survivor) would "be a really, really competitive season" for DWTS. “When I did the all-star season with Shawn Johnson, we ended up coming in second. That was honestly one of my favorite seasons, and I was so devastated.”

When asked about who he thought would be a perfect contender for the DWTS all-winners season, Hough suggested his former partners, Nicole Scherzinger and Bindi Irwin. “I think Rashad Jennings would love to come back,” he continued. “Donny Osmond, I know he’d probably love to come back too. Even Jordan Fisher, who was fantastic.”

Hough's Remarkable Dancing Journey

Image via ABC

Described as "a multi-talented entertainer," Hough became the only DWTS six-time champion as of this writing, with 13 Emmy nominations for the Outstanding Choreography category. Out of his 13 nominations, Hough has won three: in 2013, 2015, and 2021. His memoir, titled Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion, was also named a New York Times Best-Seller. Reflecting on his journey, Hough also told Variety: "It makes me really reflect on my journey through dance, and how it’s the gift that keeps on giving," he said. "I never set out to be a choreographer, it was something I just sort of became with different opportunities."

“It’s really wild to think about how scared and fearful I was to choreograph,” he added. “I believe that gratitude is the antidote to fear. You can’t be grateful and fearful at the same time. The second you’re grateful, it’s like the fear just dissipates.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 will premiere on ABC and Disney+ on September 2023. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli join Hough as returning judges, with Alfonso Ribeiro and Hough's sister Julianne Hough returning to host the upcoming season. Tyra Banks, on the other hand, will not be returning for the show's 32nd season.