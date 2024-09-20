Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Gleb Savchenko is openly showing his support to Artem Chigvintsev during Chigvinstsev and Nikki Garcia’s turbulent divorce. Savchenko has clarified that he will always be rooting for Chigvinstev, even during this challenging time. To Savchenko, Chigvintsev is family, and that comes before everything else for the reality stars.

While speaking to Savchenko’s conversation with E! News on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Savchenko shared that the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere was all about sending a heartfelt message to his good friend Chigvinstev. Paired with Brooks Nader for Season 33 of the show, 41-year-old Gleb Savchenko claimed that Chigvinstev is like a brother to him and sent a lot of love and positivity his way.

The dancer also described his friend as "such a great dancer that people don't realize” and added that Chigvintsev is all about quality over quantity.” He shared that he has been in contact with Chigvintsev since his estranged wife Nikki Garcia filed for divorce on September 11, 2024. This was right after the 42-year-old former Dancing with the Stars pro was arrested on grounds of domestic violence. After 12 solid seasons of competing in Dancing With the Stars, Chigvinstev did not return for Season 33 due to his ongoing divorce battle and arrest report.

What Does Artem Chigvintsev’s ‘DWTS’ Future Look Like?

According to PEOPLE, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence charges on August 29, 2024, in Napa Valley. Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia have a four-year-old son Matteo and Garcia wants complete custody of him with Chigvintsev visitation rights. However, he also filed to fight for joint legal and physical custody of the young boy. Ilona Antonyan, Chigvintsev’s attorney, disclosed that he and Garcia are “focused on co-parenting and working together for the best interest of their son.” She also said Chigvintsev "will not comment on any pending proceeding.”

Considering everything Chigvintsev is going through, Savchenko has tried to be a pillar of support for him. The dancer shared that he talks to Chigvintsev all the time and will be ready to welcome him back to the dance floor whenever he is ready for it. The Russian dancer, however, has not mentioned anything about returning to Dancing With the Stars yet, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Savchenko, however, is still “super excited” about returning to the show with costar Brooks Nader. He shared how nice it always feels to be back, even though he has been doing this for a long time — 11 years to be exact!. But he believes that the choreographer for DWTS Season 33 choreographer really sees his and his partner’s potential which is a plus since they are both super competitive.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 has recently begun airing on September 17 and episodes will continue to air every Tuesday on ABC in the coming weeks. The next episode "Oscars Night" will stream on September 24, 2024.

