If you’ve been watching Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, or more specifically, been on the internet after a new episode airs, you may be familiar with the internet’s new favorite contestant on the reality competition series: Reginald Veljohnson. The Family Matters patriarch quickly won the hearts of fans everywhere with his positive approach to the competition and just general joyful spirit. Unfortunately, he was eliminated alongside fellow contestant Eric Roberts on hair metal night, leaving fans devastated. He wasn’t the best dancer, yet somehow he had an entire corner of the internet rooting for him and voting for him every week. Derek Hough himself even admitted after Reginald’s dance that there is a dancer on his tour who has a Reginald fan club that votes religiously for him every week.

It doesn’t matter that Reginald is not the strongest dancer, it’s the attitude and aura that he brings to the competition, and the respect he has for his partner Emma Slater that really captured the hearts of fans. The same can be said for Barry Williams who appeared on Season 32 and became a fast fan-favorite despite being one of the weaker dancers. And it’s not their fault, they’re doing the best they can, but the fact is a 70-year-old is not going to move the same as a 20-year-old. Which is why I think it’s high time Dancing With the Stars has a Golden season. An entire spin-off series isn’t exactly necessary, but in the past, the show has had specialty seasons such as all-stars, sports stars, juniors, etc… So why not have a season solely dedicated to Golden Age dancers?

A Golden Season of 'DWTS' Allows Everyone Their Time to Shine

Close

Reginald alone is proof that a Golden season of Dancing With the Stars would be successful. Yes, the show is all about choosing the best dancer by the end of the season, but it’s also about seeing who is the most improved and who is genuinely embracing the process and trying to learn. Reginald embraced every single moment of the process, and though his progress was subtle, you can notice a difference in his final dance compared to his week 1 dance.

The same goes for Eric Roberts, who was eliminated alongside Reginald. He improved so much from week 1, and he also greatly embraced the process, you can tell it meant a lot to him. At the end of the day, yes the show is about finding the best dancer among a group of non-dancer celebrities, but it’s nice to see the celebrities enjoy themselves as well. It’s why so many people loved Barry Williams. He was having the time of his life every single week, and it was infectious.

A Golden Season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Would Be Successful

Image via ABC

There’s truly no better time to do a Golden season of Dancing With the Stars, Golden seasons are hot right now. Look at Bachelor Nation, there’s The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, and people love it. It allows them to see things through older eyes, wiser eyes. It brings a whole new dynamic to the typical The Bachelor format and allows us to see how these Bachelors and Bachelorettes seek love later in life. The same can be true for Dancing With the Stars. The switch up in having older dancers would provide a new challenge for the pros, and would likely change the way the judges critique and score the dances.

More than that, though, I just want to see Golden Age celebrities finally get their moment in the ballroom. Not just for a few episodes, but for a full season. I want to see the field be levelled and even, and have an age bracket of contestants. I want the Golden Age celebrities to have just as long and satisfying an experience as the younger celebrities. They deserve it just as much. If Season 33 has proved anything it’s that there is clearly an audience for a Golden season of Dancing With the Stars, so let’s make it happen.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Bruno Tonioli , Len Goodman , Tom Bergeron , Cheryl Burke , Tony Dovolani , Derek Hough , Mark Ballas , Karina Smirnoff , Maksim Chmerkovskiy , Kym Johnson , Sasha Farber , Val Chmerkovskiy , Emma Slater , Sharna Burgess Main Genre Reality Seasons Studio Expand

Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays on ABC and can be streamed on Disney+

WATCH ON DISNEY+