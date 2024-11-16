Saturday Night Live has a reputation for inviting celebrities who are hot in the press and trending to come host or perform on the show. Ariana Grande did a great job on SNL a few weeks ago, and I think she was invited to host because her new movie Wicked is premiering soon. Chappell Roan is a huge artist right now and has been reaching the top of the charts, and she just performed her hit songs on SNL. Since Dancing With The Stars has become a trending topic recently, I think it would be great if the fan-favorite, Ilona Maher, hosted.

If Ilona were to host the show, I think it would be a hit. She is extremely popular right now because of how loved she is on Dancing With The Stars. It would be the perfect time for her to branch out to other shows and show the world how great her personality is. I see thousands of comments involving her whenever I am on DWTS social media, so I think everyone would love to see her host.

Sporty and Hilarious

Ilona's comedic timing is impeccable. I knew that she was comfortable making jokes on social media when I saw her infamous TikTok involving the 2024 Paris Olympics. She had posted a message to the haters: "I'm going to the Olympics - and you're not!". I thought that was savage. It was not supposed to be taken seriously, it was a joke, and she excitedly wanted to announce that she was joining the Olympic team for rugby.

I knew Ilona was funny because of this TikTok, but Dancing With The Stars made me realize how hilarious she really is. She and Alan constantly post videos of her bossing him around on TikTok, but my favorite videos are when she lifts him into the air and twirls him around, instead of vice versa. When she was being interviewed after one of the episodes, she was asked about becoming the next Bachelorette. Her response and her tone were hysterical. "Yes, I will date 30 men for America. You think my mans is on the Bachelorette?" Ilona overall has a great personality and her comedic timing is amazing. She knows what to do when to do it, and the kind of tone to use to make people laugh. She would be great at hosting SNL.

Ilona is Extremely Relatable

Not only is Ilona constantly cracking jokes on social media, during rehearsal, and on DWTS, but she loves gossiping just as much as the fans do. She has talked about wanting to know what is going on between Jenn Tran and Sasha Faber, and Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. She really is so relatable, and you can tell that while watching her, which is why she would be a great fit on SNL. There are multiple topics she could crack jokes about if she were to host; her time on DWTS, her rugby career, her TikToks, her friendship with Alan, and wanting to be cast on The Bachelorette. Everybody loves her because of her personality and realness, and that is what SNL needs.

Overall, I need to watch Ilona host. Not only is she an extremely entertaining person, but she is hilarious. She's a great package deal. Beautiful, talented, athletic, and funny. SNL would only benefit from inviting her to host. Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

