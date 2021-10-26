ABC’s Dancing With the Stars was full of frightening performances this week on their appropriately-themed "Horror Night" episode. From influencer Olivia Jade performing the paso doble while decked in outfits from The Purge to dancer Jojo Siwa’s terrifying IT-inspired jazz number, each couple was truly fearsome in both looks and moves.

NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach became fan favorites this week with a routine judge Bruno Tonioli called their “masterpiece performance." Nothing could prepare the audience or the judges for the couple’s homage to Us, Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror film. Shumpert and Karagach donned the doppelgangers' iconic red jumpsuits and mimicked their unnerving, wild moves. The twosome danced barefoot to the song “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US)” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall.

The height difference was certainly used to their advantage, Shumpert being 6-foot-5 while Karagach stands at 5-foot-5, as they performed multiple eye-catching spins and twists. At one notable point, Karagach stood on top of Shumpert’s shoulders before being dropped down for more spins. The crowd went wild as Shumpert spun her around like a terrifyingly graceful ragdoll.

Image via ABC

RELATED: How to Watch 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30: Where to Stream Those Choreographed Celebs

The DWTS judges absolutely loved the performance, giving no critiques and praising the duo's innovation. “I’m speechless,” said judge Derek Hough, who stood on the judges' table in excitement when the couple finished their routine. “That was something people are going to watch over and over and over.” Shumpert gave all the credit of the performance to his partner telling the judges, “I promise you everything I had to do, she asked me to do it.”

All judges gave the couple 10s, earning them a perfect score of 40. Hough jokingly tried to give the couple an 11 for the performance. Easily avoiding elimination, the couple has moved on to the next week where everyone’s eyes are sure to be watching for another spectacular performance. You can watch Shumpert’s contemporary dance from this week's competition below:

KEEP READING: Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions Sign Overall Deal With Universal

Exclusive 'Agnes' Trailer Reveals Terror in a Convent and Nuns Questioning Their Faith The genre-bending movie was well-received at Tribeca and comes to theaters and on-demand this December.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email