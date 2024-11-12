Devin Strader is throwing some major shade at his ex Jenn Tran. The winner of The Bachelorette Season 21 made a snide remark about Tran’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, on social media. Though rumor mills have been churning about a relationship between Tran and Farber, the duo have remained mum about their relationship status.

A fan left a comment on a carousel posted on Devin Strader’s Instagram on November 9, 2024, stating how Tran found a “great guy” like Sasha Farber — possibly in an attempt to throw subtle shade at Strader for breaking Tran’s heart at the end of The Bachelorette Season 21. Strader didn’t hold back from making a snide remark, stating, “Sasha is a girls name.” This didn’t go down well with fans of The Bachelorette lead as they flooded Strader’s comment section with hate, where one of them pointed out that Sasha is a gender-neutral name in umpteen cultures. Another remarked that Devin, too, is a “girl’s name.” Strader was in no mood to sit back and entertain the backlash as he responded in the following words:

“Hey! STFU! This is my Instagram!”

Strader proceeded to respond to individual hate comments with negative responses. The freight company owner even replied to a particular comment that praised Tran for killing it at the premiere of Wicked alongside her DWTS partner, while criticizing Strader for losing his cool in the comments section. Strader responded with a petty remark, “jobless supporting the jobless.”

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber sure do have a lot of people rooting for them! Fellow DWTS contestant Ezra Sosa entered the heated shade battle in Strader’s comment section, leaving a savage comment about how he knows five people named Devin, and all of them happen to be women.

Sosa’s comment amassed over 550 likes as other users continued to defend Tran and Farber. Strader didn’t waste any time in gracing Sosa’s comment with a sarcastic response alongside a plethora of yellow emojis,“ wow — here’s your gold star.” Tran and Farber have been getting shipped since the onset of their stint on DWTS Season 33 before they faced a shocking elimination in Episode 7, “Halloween Nightmares Night,” which aired on October 29, 2024.

Post elimination, the duo has made multiple red-carpet appearances and documented weekend trips. Not long after the elimination, Tran and Farber posted a TikTok, which garnered a lot of positive vibes from fans. Even DWTS Season 33 judge Derek Hough and Sosa left sweet comments for the rumored couple.

