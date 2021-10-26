For all that you can say about Dancing With the Stars, it has never, in its 30-season run, suffered from a shortage of weird. This weirdness is sometimes bad, see Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas' practically wooden Mambo set to the on-the-nose "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-A-Lot on Season 7, and sometimes very, very good. This week, JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson took a gamble on weird and it definitely paid off.

This week, Siwa, dressed as Pennywise the Clown from IT, danced a jazz routine with her professional partner Jenna, who dressed as Georgie, yellow rain slicker and all. The couple danced to a very creepy rendition of "Anything Goes" by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington, reenacting the fateful first kill from the iconic horror film, manual amputation and all. And though a jazz interpretation of a supernatural murder might not be the most obvious choice, their creepy, and elegant moves certainly brought the scene to life, managing to be both weird and beautiful.

The judges certainly loved the routine, giving them a perfect 40 out of 40. Their dance was a highlight of Dancing With the Stars' Horror Night, which featured several other dances that paid homage to famous horror movies from American Psycho to A Quiet Place and Jordan Peele's Us, with varying success.

Siwa is a famous YouTube personality, having previously worked on a show for Nickelodeon as well as being a part of the controversial reality dance show Dance Moms, which airs on Lifetime. Her partner, Jenna Johnson, is a veteran of the show, having danced five previous seasons before pairing with Siwa as the show's first same-sex couple.

You can check out the video below, or watch the whole episode on Hulu. New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on ABC every Monday at 8/7c. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.

